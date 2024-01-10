Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Nine New Teeny, Tiny, Carnivorous Snail Species Discovered In Papua New Guinea

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Nine New Teeny, Tiny, Carnivorous Snail Species Discovered In Papua New Guinea

All nine of them could fit on a nickel.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Edited by Maddy Chapman

share32Shares
Close up of a person holding snail shell between two fingers.

Just a lil guy (who may or may not snack on your and your family).

Image credit: Florida Museum photo by Jeff Gage (CC BY)

Papua New Guinea might account for less than 1 percent of Earth’s land area, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in biodiversity. The latest discovery to be made in its remote forests comes in the form of nine new species of land snail with a small size but a big bite.

Despite the richness of Papua New Guinea’s forests, native land snails have gone relatively unsampled there. “We don’t know everything that’s out there,” said John Slapcinsky, lead author of a study describing the new species, in a statement

Advertisement

“Most people may not realize how poorly known most of the invertebrates are, even though 95 to 99 percent of all animals are invertebrates. You can go to a place, look around for a few months and find all sorts of things that haven’t been described before.” 

And that’s exactly what Slapcinsky and colleagues did. Over the course of nine trips between 2002 and 2012, each lasting a month, the researchers traveled on foot over steep mountains into the remote forests. There, they combed through soil and fallen leaves, collecting over 19,000 snails from more than 200 sites.

Snail shell
The shell of one of the newly discovered Torresiropa species.
Image credit: Florida Museum photo by Jeff Gage (CC BY)


Of those sampled, nine new species emerged, all with tightly coiled, brown or tan shells; some even had gold, flamelike bands. They all belong to the genus Torresiropa, part of the wider family of Rhytididae, and like their relatives, possess dagger-shaped teeth. Whilst the researchers didn’t observe them eating, the combination of the shape of their teeth and the fact other members of Rhytididae are carnivorous suggests that the new species are also predatory.

The new species of Torresiropa also happen to be pretty tiny despite their likely carnivorous nature – all nine of them could fit together on a nickel. This made finding them in amongst the dense forest all the more impressive, particularly considering they’re also fussy about where they live; many could only be found on a single island or mountain.

Advertisement

At present, there isn’t enough data to make an accurate or reliable assessment of the conservation status of the new snail species, though the researchers have made some speculations. “These new species of snails were found in areas that still have native vegetation and still appear to be doing well, but they could easily become endangered if things change,” said Slapcinsky.

Land snails already account for around 40 percent of recorded extinctions since the 1500s and Papua New Guinea’s forests present an attractive opportunity for loggers, which could put the new species at risk. “When these habitats are threatened, snails are often out of luck, since they can’t go anywhere,” Slapcinsky explained.

Whether deforestation becomes a threat to the tiny meat-eating mollusks is yet to be seen, but their discovery remains an important glimpse into the wonders that can be found in our planet’s untouched ecosystems.

Advertisement

The study is published in Archiv für Molluskenkunde.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • carnivores,

  • Snails,

  • mollusks,

  • Papua New Guinea,

  • land snails

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

2023 Was Likely To Have Been Earth's Hottest Year In Over 100,000 YearsCar driving on a road through a wildfire in North America
natureclimate

2023 Was Likely To Have Been Earth's Hottest Year In Over 100,000 Years

clock1 hour ago
Acid-Spraying Ants And Regal Slime Mold Among Close-Up Photographer Of The Year WinnersWhile shrimp floats about a multi-coloured organism with yellow and orange and purple bright colors.
natureanimals

Acid-Spraying Ants And Regal Slime Mold Among Close-Up Photographer Of The Year Winners

clock1 hour ago
Giant 10-Foot-Tall Apes Once Roamed China Until Their Mysterious DemisePaleoart illustration of Gigantopithecus blacki, the world's largest ever primate ape, by a river in ancient China
natureanimals

Giant 10-Foot-Tall Apes Once Roamed China Until Their Mysterious Demise

clock2 hours ago
comments3