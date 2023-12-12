Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"New Fungus Found Erupting From The Sand Named After Dune's Monster Sandworms"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

New Fungus Found Erupting From The Sand Named After Dune's Monster Sandworms

Tulostoma shaihuludii is a dead ringer for the gigantic, toothy Shai-Hulud of Arrakis.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

share2Shares
Tulostoma shaihuludii next to drawing of Shai-Hulud sandworm from Dune

It certainly looks as though it could have come from another planet.

Image credit: photo by Péter Finy; illustration by Dániel G. Knapp (CC BY 4.0)

Years of sample collection on the Hungarian steppe has revealed four brand new species of fungi, including one that scientists say bears a striking resemblance to an infamous sci-fi monster. Its worm-like body and sandy dwelling place led the team to dub the new species Tulostoma shaihuludii, after the Shai-Hulud sandworms that feature in Frank Herbert’s Dune novels.

All four of the new species belong to the genus Tulostoma, more commonly known by their decidedly non-threatening name of stalked puffballs. This moniker comes from the spherical fruiting bodies that they produce on the end of a stalk, from which their spores are released when disturbed by the wind or trampled by an animal.

Advertisement

In the case of T. shaihuludii, you can seek why the researchers made the connection with Herbert’s monstrous worms – but you needn’t go as far as Arrakis to find such unusual lifeforms.

The vast Pannonian steppe in southern Hungary, close to the borders with Romania and Serbia, is known to be a hotspot for stalked puffballs. The sandy soil peppered with grassy thickets provides the perfect habitat for gasteroid fungi such as these, but conditions can be tough. The region sees little rainfall, and in summer and autumn the sand temperatures can soar, so Tulostoma species have had to evolve resilience.

The new identifications are based on samples collected in the area over 25 years.

“In Hungary, so far 19 species have been recorded, including the four new species proposed in this study,” the authors write, hinting that the land is yet to reveal all its secrets: “our ongoing studies indicate the presence of many more undescribed species of Tulostoma in Central Europe.”

Advertisement

While they may not have a movie-star fictional worm as a namesake, some of the other new discoveries have their own distinctive features.

"Tulostoma sacchariolens stands out as the only fragrant stalked puffball species, a rarity among puffballs," the authors told Newsweek. "Tulostoma hungaricum holds the title of the world's smallest stalked puffball. Tulostoma shaihuludii's curved stalk is a distinctive feature within its genus."

Along with the new finds, the team’s comprehensive taxonomic research is an important addition to our understanding of this group of organisms. For example, they were able to demonstrate that another species, T. dunense, is a new species that emerged as a result of geographic isolation, being closely related to but genetically distinct from similar species found in North America.

Sadly, as the authors point out, Tulostoma species are rare, with the majority being red-listed by the European Council for the Conservation of Fungi. Knowing the best ways to protect them starts with learning as much as we can about their diversity and habitat. 

Advertisement

Who knows what other mythical monsters could be lurking just beneath the sand?

The study is published in the journal MycoKeys.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • new species,

  • conservation,

  • fungi,

  • taxonomy,

  • sci-fi,

  • dune

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

A Japanese Zoo May Have Accidentally Killed 75 Percent Of Its SquirrelsSmall Japanese squirrel with bushy tail and pointy ears
natureanimals

A Japanese Zoo May Have Accidentally Killed 75 Percent Of Its Squirrels

clock2 hours ago
World's Oldest Wild Bird, Wisdom The Albatross, Returns To Island HomeWisdom and her mate, both big black and white albatrosses with pink beaks. Her mates beak is touching the side of her head in a loving way. The ground is green and grassy with other albatross bodies visible in the background.
natureanimals

World's Oldest Wild Bird, Wisdom The Albatross, Returns To Island Home

clock2 hours ago
Exclusive: Giant Skull Of 150-Million-Year-Old "Sea Monster" Emerges From UK CliffsA photo of a giant 2-meter skull that belonged to an ancient marine reptile, a pliosaur, thta lived 150 milion years ago
Exclusive Interview
natureanimals

Exclusive: Giant Skull Of 150-Million-Year-Old "Sea Monster" Emerges From UK Cliffs

clock2 hours ago
comments1