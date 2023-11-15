Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"New Dinosaur Species Snoozing For 71 Million Years Suggests They Slept Like Birds"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

New Dinosaur Species Snoozing For 71 Million Years Suggests They Slept Like Birds

What if we snuggled like sleeping alvarezsaurids?

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

a near-complete Alvarezsaurid fossil showing they slept curled up like modern birds

You ever overslept your alarm by 70 million years?

Image credit: Seiji Yamamoto, 2023, CC-BY 4.0

Around 71 million years ago, a small theropod dinosaur curled up to snooze one final time before becoming a part of the fossil record. Retrieved from the Barun Goyot Formation in what we now call Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, it’s become a central part of new research that states its curled-up position suggests they slept like modern birds.

The near-complete fossil was preserved in three dimensions, showing the skeleton of a new-to-science species that’s been named Jaculinykus yaruui. Its name is derived from “Jaculus”, a tiny dragon from Greek mythology, and “onykus”, for claw. The latter part, yaruui, comes from the Mongolian word yaruu, which means speedy.

Advertisement

So, a tiny speedy dragon, if you please. All that running around makes for tiring work, and based on the arrangement of this deceased J. yaruui, it looks like they slept in a similar posture to modern birds.

As a member of the Alvarezsauridae family of dinosaurs, this new species joins a group of small theropods. However, there was a time when it was believed they represented the earliest known flightless birds. This has since been revised and they’re now considered Maniraptoran dinosaurs, non-avian theropod dinosaurs that were closely related to birds.

The curled up snoozy Jaculinykus yaruui fossil.
The curled up snoozy Jaculinykus yaruui fossil.
Image credit: © 2023 Kubo et al., PLoS ONE, 2023 (CC BY 4.0)


If you break down Maniraptora you get snatch (raptor) hands (mani), and that’s because these dinosaurs were characterized by long arms with three-fingered hands that were good for grabbing things. It’s though the modified wrist elements for snatching may be what made flight-stroke possible, and that it’s one of several traits they have in common with birds.

What our sleeping beauty J. yaruui tells us is that sleeping position may be another trait to add to the list.

Advertisement

“This specimen displays a stereotypical avian-like sleeping position with the neck and tail arched as well as hind limbs folded under the pelvis, which is nearly identical to that seen in the troodontids Mei long and Sinornthoides youngi,” wrote the study authors. “The new taxon, Jaculinykus yaruui gen. et sp., represents the ninth genus of alvarezsaurids from the Nemegt Basin, and unveils not only the comprehensive anatomy of alvarezsaurids, but also provides definitive evidence of the appearance of avian-like behavior long before paravians.”

Modern birds curl up to sleep in an effort to conserve heat, and since it’s mostly agreed that feathered theropods were warm-blooded, it’s possible our snoozy J. yaruui was trying to keep warm, too. Sleep tight, you fluffy little snatch hands.

The study is published in PLoS ONE.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • animals,

  • dinosaurs,

  • Palaeontology,

  • theropods

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

"One Of Nature's Most Intimidating Spectacles" Is Set To Become A Lot More CommonA dust storm causing havoc in Gilbert, Arizona, in July 2012
natureenvironment

"One Of Nature's Most Intimidating Spectacles" Is Set To Become A Lot More Common

clock4 hours ago
share2
Earth’s Surface Is Leaking Water Down To Its CoreArtist impression of the Earth with one eight slice removed showing its interior.
natureplanet earth

Earth’s Surface Is Leaking Water Down To Its Core

clock5 hours ago
share37
Early Jurassic Dinosaurs May Have Laid Eggs Leathery To The Touchsnapping turtle eggs lying on the ground
natureanimals

Early Jurassic Dinosaurs May Have Laid Eggs Leathery To The Touch

clock5 hours ago
share65