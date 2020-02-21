Advertisement

Nature

NASA Satellite Images Show Antarctica Ice Melt After Hottest Day On Record

author

Madison Dapcevich

Staff Writer

clockFeb 21 2020, 23:30 UTC

A satellite image shows Eagle Island. NASA Earth Observatory

A weeklong bout of record warm temperatures sweeping Antarctica has caused widespread melting on the southern continent’s glaciers, resulting in the loss of about one-fifth of regional snow accumulation in just one event.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the icy continent set two records for the hottest temperature ever documented on land in Antarctica, the highest being a comfortable spring-like air temperature of 20.75°C (69.35°F) followed closely by a February 6 recording of 18.3°C (64.9°F) – or around the same temperature as Los Angeles that day. The announcement came just three days after satellite observations captured the Pine Island Glacier breaking into smaller pieces – playfully nicknamed “piglets” – before heading out to sea.

“I haven’t seen melt ponds develop this quickly in Antarctica. You see these kinds of melt events in Alaska and Greenland, but not usually in Antarctica,” said Mauri Pelto, a glaciologist at Nichols College, in a statement. Widespread surface melting was also observed by Pelto on the nearby Boydell Glacier.

Images taken by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 on February 4 and again nine days later show Eagle Island's 1.5 square kilometers (nearly 1 square mile) of snowpack saturated with meltwater (blue circles below). Climate models suggest that the area saw a peak melt of 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) on February 6. In total, Eagle Island lost 106 millimeters (4.2 inches) of ice during the warm spell.

Side-by-side satellite images show the ice cover on February 4 and again nine days later. NASA Earth Observatory

Rapid melting is caused by sustained high temperatures significantly above freezing, an anomaly that has become more common in recent years, according to NASA. A heat map taken using the Goddard Earth Observing System (GEOS) model also clocked record temperatures above 10°C (50°F) at 2 meters (about 6.5 feet) above the ground. High temperatures seen earlier this month are caused by a combination of meteorological events, including higher bouts of pressure centered over Cape Horn that allowed warmer temperatures to build while dry, warm foehn winds likely brought with them warmer air to the continent.

Advertisement

This month’s heatwave marks the third melt event of the Antarctic 2019-20 summer, following warm spells in November 2019 and January of this year.

“If you think about this one event in February, it isn’t that significant,” said Pelto. “It’s more significant that these events are coming more frequently.”

The darkest areas show where temperatures were above 10°C (50°F). NASA Earth Observatory
Nature

  • antarctica heatwave,

  • melt on antarctica,

  • heatwave on eagle island melts snow pack,

  • antarctica record temperature

More Nature Stories

The Seas Have Their Own Bees And They're Called Idoteasbee of the sea
animals

The Seas Have Their Own Bees And They're Called Idoteas

clockJul 28 2022
Reptile And Amphibian Invasions Have Cost The World $17 Billion In Recent DecadesA vintage model of Godzilla throwing his arms up and roaring on a yellow, presumably atomic background
animals

Reptile And Amphibian Invasions Have Cost The World $17 Billion In Recent Decades

clockJul 28 2022
Tonga Eruption Filled The Atmosphere With Water, Potentially Damaging The Ozone LayerHunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption
planet earth

Tonga Eruption Filled The Atmosphere With Water, Potentially Damaging The Ozone Layer

clockJul 28 2022