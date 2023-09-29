Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Narluga Are The Unlikely Hybrids Of Narwhals and Beluga Whales"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Narluga Are The Unlikely Hybrids Of Narwhals and Beluga Whales

Skulls of narlugas have been found in the Arctic by Inuit hunters.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share130Shares
beluga whale mother with young calf

Wharluga hybrids have never been caught on camera, so here's a picture of a beluga instead. 

Image credit: Christopher Meder/Shutterstock.com

A narluga is a hybrid born as a result of inter-species nookie between a narwhal and a beluga whale. This unusual mash-up of species has never been documented alive, but scientists know they exist thanks to a skull found by Inuits in the Arctic and DNA evidence.

Narwhals and belugas are the sole living members of the Monodontidae taxonomic family, although the two species diverged from one another approximately 5.5 million years ago.

Advertisement

Despite their similarities, you’re unlikely to mix up the two species. Beluga whales are a striking white color and have bulbous foreheads, known as a melon, while narwhals are mottled grey and feature an extremely long unicorn-like "tusk,” which is technically a really big tooth.

Belugas live in the Arctic seas and nearby sub-Artic waters in the northern parts of the Atlantic and the Pacific, while narwhals are restricted to just the Atlantic Arctic. However, their geographical ranges do overlap during winter migrations in the Baffin Bay area around Canada and West Greenland. 

An artist's impression of a narwhal swimming the sea.
Narwhals are extremely difficult to photograph in the wild, so this is just an artist's impression.
Image credit: Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock.com

Within this territorial overlap, the two species do run into each other and have been known to interact. In an exceptional incident, researchers came across a pod of beluga whales that had taken in a lost juvenile narwhal. 

Inuit hunters have spoken to researchers about unusual whales they’ve caught that appeared to be half-beluga and half-whale, generating a fair amount of speculation that hybridization between the species might occur in the wild.

Advertisement

However, the existence of narlugas had not been confirmed by science until 2019. Scientists at the Natural History Museum of Denmark carried out a genetic analysis of a skull that many believed to have belonged to a beluga-narwhal hybrid. 

Confirming their suspicions, the DNA test showed that the male specimen was 54 percent beluga and 46 percent narwhal. Judging by its mitochondrial genome, a small portion of the total DNA that’s only inherited from mother to offspring, the hybrid’s mother was a narwhal and their father was a beluga.

Skull of a Narluga, a beluga-narwhal hybrid.
Scientists have genetically analyzed this skull and found it belonged to a beluga-narwhal hybrid.
Image credit: Mikkel Høegh Post

The researchers first got their hands on the skull in 1990 after spotting it on the roof of an Inuit toolshed in West Greenland’s Disko Bay. The hunters who caught the whale vividly recalled its appearance, telling the scientists the individual was gray all over with the tail of a narwhal and the flippers of a beluga whale.

The mating strategies of belugas and narwhals are not widely understood. Breeding typically occurs in the springtime when the whales are particularly difficult to observe due to the broken-up sea ice. Narwhals are also very shy and skittish around humans, making them very difficult to study. 

Advertisement

Given this gap in knowledge, it’s unclear how any interbreeding between the two species would occur, physically speaking. The two species also tend to breed in the spring, yet their natural ranges only overlap during the winter months, which raises questions about when the mating occurred. 

Species hybridization among cetaceans is rare, but not unheard of. Nicknamed wolphins, a handful of hybrids have been born as a result of mating between bottlenose dolphins and false killer whales. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • whale,

  • cetaceans,

  • hybrid,

  • narwhal,

  • hybridization,

  • beluga,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Why Do Killer Whales Attack And Kill Porpoises Without Eating Them?A large orcas breaches the water and knocks a much smaller porpoise onto its back. The image is dull from poor weather and there is a small boat in the background.
natureNature

Why Do Killer Whales Attack And Kill Porpoises Without Eating Them?

clock10 hours ago
comments1
share230
The Dark Reason Why You Never See Narwhals In An Aquarium3d rendering of Narwhal couple, two Monodon monoceros playing in the ocean
natureanimals

The Dark Reason Why You Never See Narwhals In An Aquarium

clock10 hours ago
share25
Watch How The Hammerhead Shark Gets Its Hammer In First-Of-Its-Kind VideoHammerhead shark embryo during development with a nascent hammerhead snout
natureanimals

Watch How The Hammerhead Shark Gets Its Hammer In First-Of-Its-Kind Video

clock14 hours ago
share69