Mysterious Holes Found At The Bottom Of The Ocean Look "Almost Human Made"

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is appealing for help solving a mystery discovered on the Atlantic Ocean floor. On Saturday, the ship Okeanos Explorer found a line of oblong holes in the sand, which NOAA Ocean Exploration describe as looking "almost human made".

Advertisement Advertisement

What could have made these? Image credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration







"On Saturday's Okeanos dive, we observed several of these sublinear sets of holes in the sediment," NOAA Ocean Exploration explained on Facebook.

"These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery. While they look almost human made, the little piles of sediment around the holes make them seem like they were excavated by...something."

A closer look at the mystery holes. Image credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration







The organization then appealed for the public's hypotheses. If it's of any help, the dive took place on an elongated volcano on a volcanic ridge in the Atlantic.

So far, answers have ranged from "Molusk of some sort under the sand blows out a vent then slowly moves along blowing another vent when it rests" to "something left over from Atlantis." Maybe you will fare better.