Mysterious Holes Found At The Bottom Of The Ocean Look "Almost Human Made"

The Okeanos Explorer found a line of oblong holes at the bottom of the ocean, which they say look "almost human made".

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockJul 27 2022, 14:11 UTC
Weird Atlantic ocean holes
Image credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is appealing for help solving a mystery discovered on the Atlantic Ocean floor. On Saturday, the ship Okeanos Explorer found a line of oblong holes in the sand, which NOAA Ocean Exploration describe as looking "almost human made".

Oblong lines in the sediment of the ocean floor
What could have made these? Image credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration


"On Saturday's Okeanos dive, we observed several of these sublinear sets of holes in the sediment," NOAA Ocean Exploration explained on Facebook

"These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery. While they look almost human made, the little piles of sediment around the holes make them seem like they were excavated by...something."

Four oblong holes in the ocean floor, all in a straight line.
A closer look at the mystery holes. Image credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration


The organization then appealed for the public's hypotheses. If it's of any help, the dive took place on an elongated volcano on a volcanic ridge in the Atlantic.

So far, answers have ranged from "Molusk of some sort under the sand blows out a vent then slowly moves along blowing another vent when it rests" to "something left over from Atlantis." Maybe you will fare better.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

