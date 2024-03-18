Move Aside, Salt & Pepper – Edible Ants Could Be The Next Hot Seasoning

Ants have long been a source of food across the globe, and each species has its own unique flavor. Researchers have analyzed these edible ants to get an idea of where their delectable tastes and smells come from, highlighting the untapped potential for their use in culinary settings in countries that have historically been reticent to put insects on the menu.

Need an acidic, vinegary twist? Black ants have you covered, packed full of formic acid, which is a compound they secrete from venom glands. This could enable chefs to swap our vinegar and lemon juice, and could be a more sustainable source of the flavor profile.

Want to get the meaty, fatty aroma of burgers and sausages on the grill? Chicatana ants can do that thanks to aldehydes and pyrazine in their little segmented bodies, which match those produced when meats and bread are cooked. This could plus up meat alternatives by replicating the flavors of real meat, which as we know, is an expensive industry for the planet when it comes to emissions, water use, and climate change.

By better understanding the flavor potential of edible ants, not only do the researchers hope that they can provide new culinary opportunities when it comes to flavor and texture, but also a way to pack more nutrition into food.

“They can have very diverse and interesting flavor profiles,” said Changqi Liu, an associate professor of food science, in a statement, “and that really increases the culinary possibilities of using these insects to create delicious food. I don't want people to feel that they are making a sacrifice by eating these insects. I want to show that they can actually taste very good, while being nutritious and good for the environment.”

They were able to pick apart the ant species’ flavors and aromas by identifying the volatile compounds present in samples using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. The resulting odors were then matched using an olfactometer, a piece of kit that enables scientists to deliver specific amounts and durations of smells to a human.

Chicatana ants can add a meaty, fatty aroma to meals thanks to aldehydes and pyrazine which they use for chemical signals. Image credit: Changqi Liu



Not all of the volatiles identified could be sensed by the human nose, and the team eventually figured out that these chemicals were ant pheromones. These chemical signals are used in a variety of ways, from trail marking and nestmate recognition to recruitment and alarm signaling.

While the rich and diverse flavor profiles of edible ants may hold a lot of potential in the kitchen, and for future generations, they won’t be suitable for everyone. A common allergen for people who can’t tolerate crustaceans and shellfish is the muscle protein tropomyosin, which is found in a lot of invertebrates. Furthermore, while the large-scale farming of insects is still new, it might be an expensive alternative, even if it does have the potential to be more sustainable longer-term.

So, still a ways to go before chicatana chips sit alongside Cheetos, but we’ve taken a delicious step towards a more diverse, delicious, and nutritious approach to seasoning.

The research is being presented at ACS Spring 2024, a meeting of the American Chemical Society.