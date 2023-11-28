Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Mosasaurus, Pliosaurus, And Predator X: Which Ancient Marine Predator Was The Deadliest?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Mosasaurus, Pliosaurus, And Predator X: Which Ancient Marine Predator Was The Deadliest?

We’d live in a yachtless world if these things were alive today.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

comments1Comment
share54Shares
a mosasaurus with its mouth open

Mosasaurus Vs Pliosaurus: who's your money on?

Image credit: Dotted Yeti / Shutterstock.com

Ancient marine predators were some of the biggest animals the world’s ever seen, as well as the deadliest. While humans haven’t yet found evidence of an animal that was bigger than the extant blue whale, sea monsters of the Jurassic and Cretaceous ate prey significantly larger than krill, and we have the fossil teeth to prove it.

Predator X was the name given to a mysterious marine reptile (not a dinosaur) excavated in Norway in 2009 that was estimated to have a bite force four times stronger than that of Tyrannosaurus rex, reports National Geographic. It wasn’t until 2012 that its identity was revealed as Pliosaurus funkei.

Advertisement

What was Pliosaurus?

Pliosaurus is a genus that breaks down into the Ancient Greek for “more” and “lizard”. It was named by English palaeontologist Richard Owen in 1841, and he was kind of onto something, as you really got a lot of bang for your buck with these giant-headed marine predators. The genus represents just one of several groups within the Pliosauridae family that lived during the Jurassic and Early Cretaceous periods.

One such sea monster was Lorrainosaurus, excavated in France. As one of the oldest “megapredatory” pliosaurs dating back 170 million years, its discovery demonstrated when these marine predators evolved away from the smaller size of their plesiosaur relatives into the “sea murderers” after which their clade, Thalassophonea, was named.

a pliosaurus vs human size comparison
Pliosaurus funkei making humans look a bit ridiculous.
Image credit: By ДиБгд - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia


Lorrainosaurus was one of the first truly huge pliosaurs,” said Sven Sachs, a researcher at the Natural History Museum in Bielefeld, reports Discover. “It gave rise to a dynasty of marine reptile mega-predators that ruled the oceans for around 80 million years.”

Jurassic Park/World fans will no doubt be more familiar with a different marine predator: mosasaur. So how did these two hunters match up, and did they ever cross paths?

Pliosaurus Vs Mosasaurus

Unfortunately, the world never got the Pliosaurus Vs Mosasaurus showdown we all would’ve loved to see (and likely never will unless we innovate the tech to bring back ancient animals). Mosasaurs emerged during the Late Cretaceous meaning they missed the pliosaur party by a few tens of million years. However, we can make some educated guesses as to how a fight might’ve gone down were they both plopped in the same pond.

In terms of length, Mosasaurus hoffmanni had Pliosaurus funkei beaten at 17 meters (56 feet) long, while our Predator X was a poxy 12 meters (40 feet). However, mosasaurs were typically slimmer with elongated skulls, while pliosaurs had big stocky heads. This gave them a bite force capable of chomping through giant prey like ichthyosaurs with their huge teeth, while mosasaurs tended to snatch and swallow their prey whole using pointy teeth. 

So, if we’re going off chomp factor, our money’s on the pliosaurs, but if we’re working from how many teeth? It’s a close one to call. 

Advertisement

And while we're pitting ancient beasties against one another, how about Megalodon Vs Mosasaurus?

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • mosasaur,

  • extinct,

  • Palaeontology,

  • pliosaur

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Could Acoustic Phenomenon Explain Supernatural Experiences In The Devil's Church Cave?A photo of the entrance to the Devil's Church cave. It is a narrow crevice between the rocks which forms a kind of hour-glass shape on its side. The rocks surrounding it are bear with moss scattered across them and the floor outside the cave is made up of fine dirt and chunks of stone.
natureenvironment

Could Acoustic Phenomenon Explain Supernatural Experiences In The Devil's Church Cave?

clock47 minutes ago
Is "Orange Cat Behavior" Actually A Thing?Orange cat sat in a glass vase, poking its head and paw out, with another orange cat and a tree in the background
natureanimals

Is "Orange Cat Behavior" Actually A Thing?

clock1 hour ago
What Was The Lifespan Of A Dinosaur?photo of a man sat next to a large dinosaur bone
natureanimals

What Was The Lifespan Of A Dinosaur?

clock2 hours ago