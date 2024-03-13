Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Meet The Owl Monkey: The World’s Only Nocturnal Monkey Species

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Meet The Owl Monkey: The World’s Only Nocturnal Monkey Species

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Meet The Owl Monkey: The World’s Only Nocturnal Monkey Species

They help scientists fight disease, never get divorced, and are the best dads in the primate world.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share76Shares
Small grey and white owl monkey on a branch with large orange eyes. Fluffy fur and an appealing cute face.

Owl monkeys really do live up to their name. 

Image credit: Edwin Butter/Shutterstock.com

Just once in a while, zoologists like to combine the names of animals – something like the parrotfish or the dragonfly. This time, they’ve done it for good reason. Meet the owl monkey, also known as the night monkey, the world’s only nocturnal primate species.

What is an owl monkey and where do they live?

The owl monkeys are a group of 10 species in the genus Aotus, split into two groups. Previously the genus just contained one species with several subspecies, but all have since been elevated to species level; however, there remains some discussion around the taxonomy. The two groups are the gray-necked, which are found north of the Amazon River, and the red-necked that are found south of the Amazon, according to the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center.

Advertisement

All the owl monkey species live in South America with the species having different distributions and sometimes occurring in very different tree-based habitats. Azara’s night monkey (Aotus azarae) lives in the Gran Chaco region of South America, according to the New England Primate Conservancy. The Colombian night monkey (Aotus lemurinus) is known by a host of other common names and is found in the countries of Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela. 

Three owl monkeys in a the trunk branch of tree looking out
Owl monkeys have incredibly tight social bonds and have never been found to cheat on their partners.
Image credit: Nowaczyk/Shutterstock.com


Owl monkeys weigh roughly 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) and have thick gray fur across most of their bodies with orange fur over their chests and bellies, depending on the species. The standout feature of these owl monkeys is their unusually large eyes, which evolved in response to a nocturnal lifestyle – they are the only new world monkeys to be active at night. The lens of the eyes is more spherical than in monkey species that are active during the day, a chapter on nonhuman primates in the third edition of Laboratory Animal Medicine suggests. 

Most species of owl monkey live in pairs or in small family groups. “Male and female owl monkeys establish pairs, forming very emotionally strong and enduring relationships. Our research indicates that they are also genetically monogamous, they only reproduce with each other,” said biological anthropologist Professor Eduardo Fernandez-Duque in an interview for Yale News.  

Owl monkey fathers are heavily involved in the raising of the offspring, and actively guard their females against other males mating with them, according to a 2010 study

Advertisement

"Owl monkeys are one of the few mammals where we have absolutely no evidence of unfaithfulness; there’s not a single genetic data point that suggests that males and females in pair relationships – who sleep together, feed together, move together – are not exclusively mating with each other," continued Fernandez-Duque.

Data is limited for some areas of owl monkey ecology, but it is suggested that the male and female monkeys are the same size and have a lifespan of around 20 years in captivity, and one observed individual was found to be 11 years old in the wild. 

What does an owl monkey eat?

The gray-handed night monkey (Aotus griseimembra) lives in family groups that forage at night. They eat fruit, flowers, seeds, and insects, occasionally also eating bird eggs and small birds according to the New England Primate Conservancy

A note on biomedical research

Owl monkeys have been studied as animal models for use in vaccine research for malaria, since they are susceptible to the parasite that causes this disease in humans. They've even been used for research and then returned to the wild. Sometimes their nests are destroyed in the trapping process, which could damage owl monkey populations long term, writes the IUCN

Advertisement

"After subjecting them to research procedures, the monkeys are released back into the wild without follow-up, which is possibly causing the displacement or hybridization of resident populations as well as risking zoonotic transmission," said Angela Maldonado, primatologist and director of Fundación Entropika, in an interview with Forbes

As well as being the best dads in the primate world, helping scientists fight diseases, and showing us all what a model relationship should look like, they also have a call befitting their name. 

“They produce relatively loud, low-frequency calls that sound a bit like the hoot of an owl, hence the name,” says Fernandez-Duque. This is in contrast to the barred owl, whose call sounds a bit like a monkey. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • primates,

  • monkeys,

  • South America,

  • Owl Monkey

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Fossil Tracks Reveal Dinosaurs Stomping Around Alaska 100 Million Years AgoDinosaur tracks
natureanimals

Fossil Tracks Reveal Dinosaurs Stomping Around Alaska 100 Million Years Ago

clock3 hours ago
share96
Cave-Dwelling “Baby Dragons” Found Sneaking To The Surface, Surprising ScientistsWhite olm in an underwater cave
natureanimals

Cave-Dwelling “Baby Dragons” Found Sneaking To The Surface, Surprising Scientists

clock5 hours ago
share120
Trogloraptor Cave Spiders Evolved Rare Hooks For Hunting In The Darktrogloraptor cave spiders
natureanimals

Trogloraptor Cave Spiders Evolved Rare Hooks For Hunting In The Dark

clock6 hours ago
share88