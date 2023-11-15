Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Meet The Hell Pigs: Terrifying Ancient Animals That Roamed The Earth For Nearly 20 Million Years"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Meet The Hell Pigs: Terrifying Ancient Animals That Roamed The Earth For Nearly 20 Million Years

“Hell Pigs” is a great name for a band though.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Rendering of Daeodon shoshonensis facing left on a grey background, front leg raised

We're lowkey grateful this guy is extinct.

Image Credit: Max Bellomio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Dinosaurs might seem like the most monstrous-looking prehistoric animals, but best believe Mother Nature cooked up all sorts of other terrifying creatures. The example we’re bringing to you today is definitely one we wouldn’t fancy seeing up close – plenty of distance and a pair of binoculars would do just fine. It’s time to meet the hell pigs.

What are hell pigs?

“Hell pigs” aren’t just one species – the term refers to a number of species belonging to the scientific family Entelodontidae. Despite the nickname, they aren’t actually pigs either. True pigs belong to a separate family known as Suidae; hell pigs are simply pig-like in appearance. In fact, recent research has even suggested that hell pigs may have been more closely related to hippos and cetaceans than true pigs.

Advertisement

The now-extinct entelodonts are thought to have lived between 38 million years ago to 19 million years ago, with fossil evidence suggesting they could be found across the Northern Hemisphere. Whilst we know roughly when the group went extinct, why they did so remains unknown.

What did they look like?

If we’re going to be polite, hell pigs weren’t the most friendly-looking creatures – and they probably didn’t even look that much like pigs. One of their key characteristics was a large skull with a long facial part; species in the genus Daedon had skulls that were around 90 centimeters (35 inches) long. Entelodonts also had bony outgrowths from their lower jaws, and inside their mouth, large incisors and canines – much like those seen in modern carnivores.

boook svg

Related Stories

Is Quicksand Actually As Deadly As Movies Led Us To Believe?arrow
Do Plants Sleep? Yes, And One Scientist Is Trying To Anesthetise Themarrow
Seal Scientists Wearing Funky Hats Discover 2-Kilometer-Deep Canyon Under Antarcticaarrow

Some of them were also terrifyingly huge. Daedon, for example, was estimated to have weighed a whopping 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds). That’s the same as some of the chonkiest brown bears, which suddenly seem much more friend-shaped when compared to an entelodont.

Some members of the group were a fair bit smaller, which might have helped to tone down the “I am the stuff of nightmares” vibes given off by the animals. However, the smallest hell pigs were still around 150  kilograms (331 pounds), so we wouldn’t necessarily count on that.

Were they actually hellish?

Whilst they might give off the appearance of a ruthless carnivore, research suggests that may not have been the case. Although previous studies had suggested that entelodonts were opportunistic hunters of large herbivores, and had teeth designed to crush bones – like hyenas – research published earlier this year contradicts that theory.

The study examined the microwear pattern on the teeth of Entelodon magnus, a species primarily found in Europe. The pattern revealed an omnivorous diet similar to that of wild boars; they may have fed on roots and fruit, but also possibly scavenged for meat.

That doesn’t mean they couldn’t get nasty when needed though. Analysis of entelodont skulls found evidence of healed bite marks that were likely made by other entelodonts, suggesting that they may have engaged in combat with each other over things like territory or food.

On the whole, it seems they may not be quite as hellish as their name might imply – but if any of you are thinking of pulling a Jurassic Park on the hell pigs, we’d still rather you didn’t.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • pigs,

  • animals,

  • extinct animals,

  • weird and wonderful,

  • palaeonotology

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Is Quicksand Actually As Deadly As Movies Led Us To Believe?Unlucky buried person standing in natural quicksand river, clay sediments, sinking, drowning quick sand, stuck in the soil, trapped and stuck concept.
natureplanet earth

Is Quicksand Actually As Deadly As Movies Led Us To Believe?

clock20 hours ago
share690
Do Plants Sleep? Yes, And One Scientist Is Trying To Anesthetise Themsunflowers point towards the rising sun
natureplants

Do Plants Sleep? Yes, And One Scientist Is Trying To Anesthetise Them

clock21 hours ago
share56
Seal Scientists Wearing Funky Hats Discover 2-Kilometer-Deep Canyon Under AntarcticaTwo seals both pulling silly expressions one is fitted with a device on top of it's head used for measuring water metrics like depth and temperature.
natureanimals

Seal Scientists Wearing Funky Hats Discover 2-Kilometer-Deep Canyon Under Antarctica

clock22 hours ago
share540