Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Mars Could Be A Haven For Bacteria That Make Humans Sick

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Mars Could Be A Haven For Bacteria That Make Humans Sick

The biggest threat to human colonization of space could be Earthly pathogens that adapt better to new locations than we do.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

comments2Comments
Two astronauts on a brown-orange sandy hill, kneeling to pick up something

When astronauts are sampling Martian soil, it may come with a side of Earthly bacteria that have gone native.

Image Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Between its oxygen-free atmosphere, exposure to radiation, and the lack of nutrients, Mars is a hostile place for human life. However, it might not be quite so unfriendly to the microbe we bring with us – including some we’d really rather didn’t flourish too much.

Three years ago, astrobiologists noted the presence of sugar in meteorites and revealed some bacteria would grow when fed on a space candy diet. That’s probably not a problem, since other conditions would probably prevent microorganisms from making themselves at home on any future asteroid bases. The same may not be true for Mars, however, so a team led by German Aerospace Venter PhD student Tommaso Zaccaria decided to see how some local microbes would go in a simulated Martian environment. Rather well, as it turns out, quite possibly too well.

Advertisement

One thing we know about missions to other worlds is that we will be taking hitchhikers. Even the best efforts to disinfect spacecraft come up short, as the survival of bacteria outside the ISS proves. When humans are involved, the process of keeping everything clean becomes orders of magnitude harder. 


We depend on beneficial bacteria, particularly in our gut, so some of these cosmic travelers will be welcome. Others should be fairly neutral, unless Mars turns out to have life on its own that doesn’t get along with what we bring. However, future astronauts would rather avoid cases of sepsis or dysentery caused by unwelcome companions from home.

The authors placed four examples of bacteria (Burkholderia cepacia, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Serratia marcescens) in media with air, soil chemistry, and UV radiation exposure like those our rovers have encountered.

The bacterial species’ responses varied. For example, B. cepacian apparently cannot grow in the presence of sodium perchlorate – common in Martian brines – unless fed with glucose. On the other hand, sodium perchlorate doesn’t seem to bother K. pneumoniae. Repeated desiccation to simulate the typical lack of water on Mars cut species numbers down quite sharply. Nevertheless, all four species survived (at least to some extent) for days or weeks, and did better when fed with imitation Martian regolith (soil) than sugar alone.

Advertisement

The ultimate test was the response to a suite of Martian conditions: dealing with the light, the soil, the air, and the water at once. S. marcescens in particular appears to be ready for everything Mars can throw at it, even when encountered simultaneously – and that’s even without time for evolution to do its work. Commonly seen in hospital-acquired infections, S. marcescens is known for urinary tract infections and turning wounds septic.

“At the beginning, we thought that the regolith would have a toxic effect on the cells so it would limit their growth,” Zaccaria told Sciencenews. “But instead, we saw that it was the opposite.” The authors suspect this may be because the soil particles offer a place to hide from the UV light and other threats to bacterial survival.

When (not if) pathogens accompany humans to Mars in our guts or on our skin, some can be expected to make it into the soil around the base. This work suggests they may grow whenever they get access to water, no matter how salty. Without a healthy ecosystem to control them, the danger of these pathogens infecting other astronauts is high, which represents a major concern for someone further from the nearest hospital than any human has ever been.

The finding was not entirely surprising. A 2022 study found a type of yeast could survive in the salty Martian water on the rare occasions it unfreezes. Various extremophiles have also been found to be likely to flourish on Mars. However, the fact that these four species are not only likely to accompany humans, but could be a serious problem for us once there, makes the implications much more serious.

Advertisement

The results are published in the journal Astrobiology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • bacteria,

  • Mars,

  • microorganisms,

  • Astronomy,

  • Mars exploration,

  • Serratia marcescens

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Breakthrough Nuclear Fusion Experiment Confirmed To Have Produced More Energy Than Was Put InLasers are seen enterning the cylindrical hohlraum made semi transparent in this view. the fuel pellet is made to look as bright as the sun.
spacephysics

Breakthrough Nuclear Fusion Experiment Confirmed To Have Produced More Energy Than Was Put In

clock29 minutes ago
The Sun's Poles Are About To Flip. What Will Happen When They Do?The Sun
spaceSpace and Physics

The Sun's Poles Are About To Flip. What Will Happen When They Do?

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share320
New World Record Set For Longest Time Spent In SpaceRoscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko dons his Russian Sokol suit being zipped up by technicians at the Baikonur Cosmodrome
spaceSpace and Physics

New World Record Set For Longest Time Spent In Space

clock4 hours ago
share110