Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Mars Astronauts Will Experience Time Dilation, How Worried We Should Be About The New COVID-19 Variant, And Much More This Week

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Mars Astronauts Will Experience Time Dilation, How Worried We Should Be About The New COVID-19 Variant, And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

author

Charlie Haigh

author

Charlie Haigh

Marketing Coordinator & Writer

Charlie is the Marketing Coordinator and Writer for IFLScience, she’s currently completing a undergraduate degree in Forensic Psychology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Marketing Coordinator & Writer

share5Shares
left to rightm an astronaut, a riverbank, a cosmic explosion, mammoths, and a COVID test

Subscribe to our newsletter to get TWIS delivered straight to your inbox.

Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week, water flows freely down the Klamath River for the first time in 100 years, the oldest known supermassive black hole was found at the center of GN-z11, and a 14,000-year-old woolly mammoth tusk tells the tale of the animal's huge journey. Finally, we ask what will be happening on the surface of the Moon in 2075.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter for all the biggest science news delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Saturday. 

Astronauts Heading To Mars Will Experience The Effects Of Time Dilation

When astronauts head to Mars, they will experience time dilation. That's to be expected. In fact, your feet and your head experience time dilation, with your head aging ever so slightly faster than your feet. But how much time dilation will they experience (relative to Earth observers)? Read the full story here

Advertisement


Water Is Freely Flowing Down The Klamath River For First Time In 100 Years

The Klamath River, which trails for 414 kilometers (257 miles) between Oregon and northwestern California, was once the third-largest salmon-producing river on the West Coast. Now, following years of activism from Indigenous communities and environmentalists, the removal of dams along the Klamath River is allowing water to flow freely once again, marking a new hope for the region’s iconic salmon. Read the full story here


Oldest Black Hole Found Gobbling Gas Just 400 Million Years After The Big Bang

Astronomers have estimated the size and activity of a supermassive black hole discovered in one of the most distant galaxies we have ever seen. Because the speed of light is finite, looking farther into the universe is like looking farther back in time. The light from this galaxy comes from just 400 million years after the Big Bang, making this the oldest known supermassive black hole found yet. Read the full story here


Tusk Tells The Tale Of Huge Journey Made By A Woolly Mammoth 14,000 Years Ago

Using little more than a tusk, scientists have pieced together the lifetime travels of a single woolly mammoth that wandered North America more than 14,000 years ago. Starting life in the western Yukon, the mammoth traveled hundreds of kilometers through northwestern Canada before arriving at her final resting place, an early human settlement in present-day Alaska. Read the full story here


How Worried Should We Be About The New COVID-19 Variant JN.1?

It’s almost four years since COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic. Although the state of emergency has now passed, and vaccines and treatment advances have helped turn the tide, the virus is very much still out there. The latest variant, JN.1, has brought with it some unexpected new symptoms – but how worried should we be? Read the full story here

TWIS is published weekly on our Linkedin page, join us there for even more content.

Feature of the week: 

It’s The Year 2075. This Is What It Looks Like On The Moon Now

The year is 2075. The place: the Neil Armstrong International Lunar Base in Henson Crater. Two astronauts sit side by side inside a pressurized, six-wheeled, lunar transporter. They have just exited the station’s car airlock and are rolling down the Moon highway. The Earth’s natural satellite is no longer just a desolate celestial sphere. Read the full story here 

More content:

Have you seen our free e-magazine, CURIOUS? Issue 18, January 2023, is out now. Check it out for exclusive interviews, book excerpts, long reads, and more.

PLUS, the entire season 3 of IFLScience's The Big Questions Podcast is available now.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • Learn with IFLS

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Why Did A Doctor Inject Rabbits And A Dog With Bacteria After Autopsying A President?A photo looking down on a desk covered in the documents related to the archive of Dr Matzinger. The photo shows letters and pages open on the desk, along with a pencil, a letter knife, a smoking pipe and a top hat.
humansHumans

Why Did A Doctor Inject Rabbits And A Dog With Bacteria After Autopsying A President?

clock3 hours ago
share1
10,000-Year-Old Chewing Gum Reveals Stone Age Teenagers' DietStone Age chewing gum
humansancient ancestors

10,000-Year-Old Chewing Gum Reveals Stone Age Teenagers' Diet

clock4 hours ago
share12
Skeleton Of "Spanish Monk" In Mexcian Palace Turns Out To Be An Aztec WomanPhotograph of the skeleton buried under the front entrance of the Palace of Cortes in Cuernavaca
humansancient ancestors

Skeleton Of "Spanish Monk" In Mexcian Palace Turns Out To Be An Aztec Woman

clock6 hours ago
share400