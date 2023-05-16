"Lluvia De Peces": The Mystery Of Why It Rains Fish Annually In Honduras

There is a place in Honduras where something extremely unusual and miraculous happens each year, so the residents claim. In the farming town of Yoro, in the north-central part of the country, when the conditions are right, a storm of “biblical” proportions will blow through and then the impossible will happen – fish will fall from the sky.

To be sure, this phenomenon is not unique to this particular place; in fact, there have been reports of similar weird weather events involving different animals - sometimes fish, but sometimes frogs, snakes, rats, spiders, birds, or even jellyfish – for thousands of years and from across the world. In most reports, the animals involved are already dead, while in others they are still alive and kicking (or slithering and flopping). In 1877, a shower of snakes apparently fell on the city of Memphis, Tennessee, while in 1902, a hail of rats was recorded in Algeria. More recently in 2010, residents of a town in Australia were pelted by hundreds of spangled perch, a small fish, that fell from the heavens and, in 2022, a similar thing occurred in Telangana, India.

These are just a few examples of this type of bizarre event (there are many more out there) and they all inspire awe and confusion. But the thing that makes the case of Yoro so significant is its alleged frequency. According to residents, the fish rain, called "Lluvia De Peces", occurs at least once a year, sometimes more.

Local lore has it that the rains first occurred in the 1860s when a Catholic missionary, Father Jose Manuel Subirana, prayed for a miracle to save the town from a period of hunger. Soon after, so the story goes, the first fish fell. The event was even witnessed by a National Geographic team in the 1970s, which adds weight to its regularity, as all other cases of animal rain are isolated freak events.

So what’s going on here? Well, potential explanations vary. Typically, animal rain is thought to be the result of tornadic waterspouts, essentially tornados that form on a body of water. These extreme weather events have the same characteristics as land-based tornados and are closely associated with severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Sometimes, it is believed, they can sweep up animals as they move from water onto land and eventually deposit their unfortunate passengers miles away from where they originated, like a real-life Sharknado.

These tornados explain many of the rare animal rain accounts that have occurred across the world, but it does not quite hold water in the case of Yoro. The problem here is that the ocean is about 45 miles away from the town, which would mean that the tornadoes would not only have to pick up the fish with extreme regularity, but also travel inland to the same location each time. It seems more than unlikely.

An alternative explanation is much more local in nature and involves fish coming from the other direction. Rather than falling from the sky, so the hypothesis goes, the fish are actually emerging from underground when the rains appear.

This explanation was first proposed by the original National Geographic team who witnessed the miracle in the 1970s. They noted that the fish in question were not from local waterways but were nevertheless freshwater, rather than saltwater, fish. Moreover, they were all from the same species, which shared a distinct characteristic – they were blind. This would certainly suggest that the fish are appearing due to something other than a tornado, but this explanation is also challenged by eye-witness accounts that describe hearing the fish hitting the roofs of houses as they crash to Earth, though such claims have not yet been substantiated.

Regardless of their currently unexplained origins, the annual fish rains are now being turned into a tourist attraction. The ad agency Ogilvy and multinational fish company Regal Springs have come together to create “Heaven Fish”, which they hope will be an additional source of income for the community.

So while the mystery may well still remain, it seems this celestial enigma can feed more than our imaginations.