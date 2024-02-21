Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Liquid Breathing: Could A Human Breathe In Oxygen-Rich Fluids?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Liquid Breathing: Could A Human Breathe In Oxygen-Rich Fluids?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

Liquid Breathing: Could A Human Breathe In Oxygen-Rich Fluids?

It's a lot more possible than you might think.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share54Shares
A scuba diver underwater.

Liquid breathing could possibly benefit divers.

Image credit: Adrien Ledeul/Shutterstock.com

Breathing liquids is generally a bad idea. In fact, few ideas could be worse for anybody who enjoys breathing. But there is a concept – which has been tested on animals and humans – that we should be able to breathe in certain liquids that are rich in oxygen.

It sounds like the stuff of sci-fi, largely because it is, appearing in a whole host of works from The Abyss to The Dark Forest, the origins of the Dark Forest hypothesis. But partial liquid ventilation is used clinically, providing oxygen to patients during mechanical ventilation.

Advertisement

Of course, breathing isn't taking place in liquid oxygen. Or at least, maybe just the one breath, given that it becomes liquid at temperatures of -183°C (-297°F). Instead medical professionals use oxygen-rich liquids such as a perfluorocarbon (PFC) which can support pulmonary gas exchange

Outside of medical use, people occasionally get the idea that liquid breathing could benefit deep sea divers. Having your lungs filled with fluid while diving would make the inside pressure match the outside pressure, meaning that you would not have to worry about decompression sickness, aka the bends.

The concept has been tried out in mammals, including cats and mice, some of which survived for weeks. Aside from one major hiccup – they tend to die when returning to normal breathing – it did demonstrate that full liquid ventilation could be possible. However, one problem found in cats may keep the concept out of reach. While getting oxygen into the bloodstream was effective, carbon dioxide elimination was impaired.

In partial liquid ventilation, the amount of liquid is small, and is mainly eliminated via evaporation. Breathing completely submerged in liquid, meanwhile, would not be pleasant, and you would essentially feel like you are drowning the whole time you are doing it. Expanding and contracting your lungs would also be an issue, given that your body is not used to the work involved in moving denser liquids inside of you. Clearing carbon dioxide out would be a problem requiring assistance. To deal with this, some have suggested we could attach a device directly to the bloodstream (via a vein in your leg) to scrub carbon dioxide from your blood.

Advertisement

Creating a new way of breathing underwater is not a pressing concern. However, liquid breathing has also been suggested as a way of dealing with another problem in the future: excessive G-forces faced by astronauts during spacecraft acceleration. Humans can withstand forces of around 9 G for a few seconds, but even facing forces of 6 G for a sustained period would be fatal

If you place somebody in liquid, however, you can distribute the force over the surface of their body, making them able to withstand forces up to about 24 G. Beyond this, things get unpleasant again.

"The thorax, with its air-filled lungs, has a mean density considerably lower than that of the rest of the body which results, when accelerated during water immersion, in orthogonal homogeneous thoracic squeezing," one review on the topic explains. "This compression causes severe difficulties from pain, lung hemorrhage, pneumothorax, alveolar collapse, to even death depending on the magnitude of acceleration."

If the lungs are filled with fluid, however, that shouldn't be a problem. But the problems of filling someone's lungs completely with fluids and mechanically ventilating them while in space are, for now, insurmountable.

Advertisement

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • oxygen,

  • breathing,

  • space travel,

  • liquids,

  • diving,

  • liquid breathing

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Every Human Placenta Tested In One New Study Contained MicroplasticsClose up of microplastics on a hand
healthhealth

Every Human Placenta Tested In One New Study Contained Microplastics

clock4 hours ago
share8
Up To 3 In Every 100 COVID Infections Could Last More Than A Monthwoman sneezing on sofa wrapped in a blanket and surrounded by tissues
healthmedicine

Up To 3 In Every 100 COVID Infections Could Last More Than A Month

clock5 hours ago
share150
Bacteria Gone Bad Could Have A Surprisingly Simple CauseE. coli bacteria on a media plate
healthhealth

Bacteria Gone Bad Could Have A Surprisingly Simple Cause

clock10 hours ago
share23