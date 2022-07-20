Advertisement

Natureenvironment

It Was Apparently Hot Enough In England To Fry An Egg Yesterday, So One Woman Did

Mmmm floor egg.

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockJul 20 2022, 14:01 UTC
two fried eggs on a dark surface
It was hot enough to fry eggs in England yesterday, so people did. Image credit: Mahony/Shutterstock.com

Yesterday, the UK tentatively recorded the hottest temperatures since records began, breaking a record set just three years previously.

Advertisement

While it continues a worrying trend of increasing temperatures, there was one upside (which by no means cancels out the worries of the previous sentence): people were apparently able to fry eggs on the floor.

Recipe developer Georgia Levy left a frying pan to heat for an hour in the direct sun on a stone in her back garden, where the temperature had topped 40 degrees Celcius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The egg then sizzled in the heat.

According to the Library of Congress, eggs need to reach a temperature of 70°C (158°F) to cook all the way through. They note that it's theoretically possible to heat an egg on a sidewalk, but due to the poor heat conductivity, it doesn't actually get hot enough. Metal in the Sun – such as the hood of your car, or the frying pan used here – is a much more realistic way of getting it done.

Levy's pan must be a good enough conductor of heat, however, given the results: a fairly tasty-looking (if perhaps underdone) egg. 

Natureenvironment

  • heat,

  • food,

  • environment,

  • eggs,

  • weird and wonderful

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

Microbes In Deadly Deep-Sea Brine Pools Could Help Us Search For Life On Other Planetsbrine pools
animals

Microbes In Deadly Deep-Sea Brine Pools Could Help Us Search For Life On Other Planets

clockJul 20 2022
Earth's Crust Dripped "Like Honey" Into The Planet's Mantle Beneath The AndesFlamingos in the Puna Plateau ecoregion of the Andes Mountains of Argentina in South America,
planet earth

Earth's Crust Dripped "Like Honey" Into The Planet's Mantle Beneath The Andes

clockJul 20 2022
Mystery Of Mammals' Warm-Blooded Origins Solved Thanks To Our Ancestors’ Ear CanalsEndothermy or warm-bloodedness evolved about the same time the first mammals diverged from cynodonts
animals

Mystery Of Mammals' Warm-Blooded Origins Solved Thanks To Our Ancestors’ Ear Canals

clockJul 20 2022