Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Is Planet Earth Running Out Of Helium?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

Is Planet Earth Running Out Of Helium?

It's frankly a bit of a let-down.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

comments1Comment
share120Shares
Helium canister inflating a blue balloon

Could floating balloons and squeaky voices be a thing of the past?

Image credit: Lost_in_the_Midwest/Shutterstock.com

Apart from being a children's favorite for making your voice squeaky at the end of a birthday party, helium has lots of surprising and very unusual qualities and applications in the world. Despite being the second most abundant element in the universe, helium is actually pretty rare on Earth and it’s only getting more so. But are we really running out?

Helium is produced by the natural decay of radioactive uranium and thorium, but this process takes billions of years. Helium is currently collected from pockets of underground natural gas, as a by-product of the natural gas extraction process. 

Advertisement

However, because helium is so light, any escaped gas – either from the containers or from the process itself – is eventually floated to the edge of our atmosphere where it is blown away from Earth by solar winds. This is why helium is often described as the only true nonrenewable resource, according to the American Chemistry Society. So long, helium.

"It takes many, many millennia to make the helium that's here on the Earth," Sophia Hayes, a chemist at Washington University in St. Louis, told NPR. "It's the one element out of the entire periodic table that escapes the Earth and goes out into outer space."

boook svg

Related Stories

Barren “Moonscape” Becomes A Wildlife Haven In Island Rewilding Winarrow
Blood Rain: Brits Wake Up To Weird Layer Of Dust Covering Their Carsarrow
Where Is The Longest Stretch Of Beach In The World?arrow

Helium is useful because it stays incredibly cold – it has the lowest boiling point of any element at -268.9°C (-452°F). This property makes it especially good for things like cooling the superconducting magnets found in MRI machines, and even powering space rockets. The Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland needs around 120 metric tons of helium per week to keep it running, according to Bloomberg.

“Helium is a nonrenewable resource. NASA and SpaceX need helium for liquid fuel rockets. The MRI industry needs helium. The pharmaceutical industry is reliant on helium. And so is the Department of Defense,” Bill Halperin, a professor of physics at Northwestern University, told NBC News.

Advertisement

The Federal Helium Reserve in the USA, established in the 1920s for blimps, has supplied around 40 percent of the world’s helium, but the future of this plant is uncertain. The reserve was supposed to have been for sale for the last few years but numerous delays have occurred. Now, though, it looks like the supply could finally be sold to private industry in the next several months, with an unknown impact on the helium supply chain.

Only a small handful of other countries have significant sources of helium, including Qatar, Tanzania, and Algeria. Russia was also supposed to open a new helium factory, but a fire and the war in Ukraine has made the plans uncertain. 

Estimates vary as to just how much helium the world has left and how long it will last. In 2019, David Cole-Hamilton, emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of St Andrews, told the Independent that he estimated that the world had around 10 years left of helium unless more effort was put into recycling. Others suggest between 100 and 200 years of helium usage could be a best estimate. 

Regardless of the estimates, the knock-on effects to industry could be huge, not to mention the constant volatile nature of helium prices.

Advertisement

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • helium,

  • natural gas,

  • gas,

  • natural resources,

  • planet earth

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Barren “Moonscape” Becomes A Wildlife Haven In Island Rewilding Winredonda rewilding
natureenvironment

Barren “Moonscape” Becomes A Wildlife Haven In Island Rewilding Win

clock4 hours ago
share1
Blood Rain: Brits Wake Up To Weird Layer Of Dust Covering Their CarsA car, covered in grime.
natureNature

Blood Rain: Brits Wake Up To Weird Layer Of Dust Covering Their Cars

clock5 hours ago
share3
Where Is The Longest Stretch Of Beach In The World?A stretch of Praia do Cassino on a clear blue sky day.
natureplanet earth

Where Is The Longest Stretch Of Beach In The World?

clock5 hours ago
share44