IFLScience The Big Questions: Is The Future Of Farming Underwater?

Join Rachael Funnell and Luca Gamberini as they discuss the benefits and complexities of farming underwater.

Rachael Funnell

clockAug 12 2022, 10:43 UTC
Is the future of farming underwater? Tune in to find out. Image credit: (C) IFLScience

As the human population increases so too does our demand for food, but in the face of the climate crisis scientists are seeking alternative and sustainable solutions to traditional agricultural practices. In this episode of IFLScience, The Big Questions, we teamed up with BBC Earth to speak with Luca Gamberini of Nemo’s Garden to ask: Is the future of farming underwater?

Nemo’s Garden is working to create an alternative system of agriculture that uses the oceans and other bodies of water to establish a more sustainable way of farming. In this episode, host Rachael Funnell speaks to Gamberini about the complexities of farming underwater and how their innovative agricultural practices could help to protect and conserve the planet.

This episode is presented in partnership with BBC Earth as part of #OurGreenPlanet – an impact initiative that aims to protect our green spaces by sharing the extraordinary stories of people around the globe dedicating their lives to positive change. In association with Moondance Foundation.

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps:

A transcript of the conversation is available here


Rachael Funnell

Social Editor and Staff Writer

Rachael is a science writer and social editor for IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

