Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Heisenberg Microscope Achieved At Room Temperature For The First Time

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Heisenberg Microscope Achieved At Room Temperature For The First Time

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Heisenberg Microscope Achieved At Room Temperature For The First Time

Researchers develop a quantum optomechanical system with an incredibly low level of noise.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Maddy Chapman
Conceptual art of the operating device, consisting of a nanopillar-loaded drum sandwiched by two periodically segmented mirrors, allowing the laser light to strongly interact with the drum quantum mechanically at room temperature.

Artist's impression of the setup used for the experiment.

Image Credit: EPFL & Second Bay Studios

Mechanical systems designed to manipulate the quantum properties of light struggle at room temperature. There are simply too many sources of noise that disrupt the quantum system. Some depend on the mechanical part, like low quality, others on the optical properties, and others still on thermal effects. Researchers have now developed a setup that allows using a quantum optomechanical system at room temperature for the first time.

There is interest in these systems for experimental investigation as well as intriguing applications. They can be used to measure small masses, signals (like magnetic fields), and even forces (like gravity). Removing the need for temperature near absolute zero gets rid of a major obstacle to using quantum technologies outside the lab.

Advertisement

“Reaching the regime of room temperature quantum optomechanics has been an open challenge since [sic] decades,” co-team leader Tobias J. Kippenberg, from the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne, said in a statement. “Our work realizes effectively the Heisenberg microscope – long thought to be only a theoretical toy model.”

The system uses light and mechanical motion to influence moving objects with high precision. The setup used a cavity to trap light within special mirrors pattered in crystal-like structures. Within the cavity, there is a 4-millimeter (0.16-inch) drum-like device. This is a mechanical part.

A grey machinery with a square block that has grid like structure where the ligh foes through
The crystal-like cavity mirrors with the drum in the middle.
Image Credit: Guanhao Huang/EPFL


Combined together, the system allowed researchers to perform “optical squeezing” at room temperature. This a quantum phenomenon based on Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle. One property of light (for example its intensity) is manipulated so that it has less fluctuation and that is balanced by a related one (such as phase), increasing in fluctuations.

“The drum we use in this experiment is the culmination of many years of effort to create mechanical oscillators that are well-isolated from the environment,” said co-team leader Nils Johan Engelsen.

Advertisement

“The techniques we used to deal with notorious and complex noise sources are of high relevance and impact to the broader community of precision sensing and measurement,” added Guanhao Huang, one of the two PhD students leading the project.

The setup demonstrates that you can manipulate a quantum system even at room temperature. Given how common quantum optomechanical systems are in conducting quantum measurements, this development is bound to have exciting consequences.

“The system we developed might facilitate new hybrid quantum systems where the mechanical drum strongly interacts with different objects, such as trapped clouds of atoms,” added Alberto Beccari, the other PhD student leading the study. “These systems are useful for quantum information, and help us understand how to create large, complex quantum states.”

A paper describing the results is published in the journal Nature.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • quantum mechanics,

  • physics,

  • quantum,

  • room temperature

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Einstein's Major Discoveries Could Be Combined To Make A "Gravitational Laser"Colorful illustration of light curves and parabolas.
spaceAstronomy

Einstein's Major Discoveries Could Be Combined To Make A "Gravitational Laser"

clock1 hour ago
An Ancient Human Story About The Seven Sisters May Have Survived From 100000 BCEThe Seven Sisters star cluster
spaceSpace and Physics

An Ancient Human Story About The Seven Sisters May Have Survived From 100000 BCE

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share170
“Dracula's Chivito” Is This Year's Best Name For A Newly Found Astronomical ObjectThis star hidden by a side-on protoplanetary disk has been named Dracula's Chivito after "fangs" that can't be seen in this photo.
spaceAstronomy

“Dracula's Chivito” Is This Year's Best Name For A Newly Found Astronomical Object

clock6 hours ago
share66