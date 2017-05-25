Advertisement

About Harriet Bedell-Pearce

Harriet Bedell-Pearce

Video Content Writer / Editor

Harriet’s our resident Doctor House, having decided to study Medicine at GKT after watching a really good episode of ER. She is a presenter, video maker and professional cat-lady. She loves Jurassic Park, Julie Andrews and Geralt from The Witcher.

Latest from Harriet Bedell-Pearce

Meet The Newborn Sengis Who Are More Like Elephants Than ShrewsMeet The Newborn Sengis Who Are More Like Elephants Than Shrews
Nature

Meet The Newborn Sengis Who Are More Like Elephants Than Shrews

clockMay 25 2017
Check Out The Amazing Behavior Of These Fish As They Try To Guard Against PredatorsCheck Out The Amazing Behavior Of These Fish As They Try To Guard Against Predators
Video
Nature

Check Out The Amazing Behavior Of These Fish As They Try To Guard Against Predators

clockMay 25 2017
Watch The Launch Of A 3D Printed Carbon Fiber RocketWatch The Launch Of A 3D Printed Carbon Fiber Rocket
Video
Space and Physics

Watch The Launch Of A 3D Printed Carbon Fiber Rocket

clockMay 25 2017
Company Wants To Tow Icebergs, And Seemingly Penguins And Polar Bears Along With ThemCompany Wants To Tow Icebergs, And Seemingly Penguins And Polar Bears Along With Them
Video
Nature

Company Wants To Tow Icebergs, And Seemingly Penguins And Polar Bears Along With Them

clockMay 19 2017
Loneliest Snail In The World Is Still Loveless, After Two Potential Suitors Hook Up With One Another InsteadLoneliest Snail In The World Is Still Loveless, After Two Potential Suitors Hook Up With One Another Instead
Video
Nature

Loneliest Snail In The World Is Still Loveless, After Two Potential Suitors Hook Up With One Another Instead

clockMay 18 2017

We Might Be About To Ruin Sushi For You ForeverWe Might Be About To Ruin Sushi For You Forever
Video
Health and Medicine

We Might Be About To Ruin Sushi For You Forever

clockMay 17 2017
Mysterious 15 Meter Sea Creature Found In IndonesiaMysterious 15 Meter Sea Creature Found In Indonesia
Video
Nature

Mysterious 15 Meter Sea Creature Found In Indonesia

clockMay 15 2017
Researchers Believe They Have Solved The 400 Year Old Mystery Of Prince Rupert's DropsResearchers Believe They Have Solved The 400 Year Old Mystery Of Prince Rupert's Drops
Video
Space and Physics

Researchers Believe They Have Solved The 400 Year Old Mystery Of Prince Rupert's Drops

clockMay 15 2017