Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Hard Working Urchins Don’t Deserve Their Bad Reputation"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

Hard Working Urchins Don’t Deserve Their Bad Reputation

They’re just trying to do their best, like all of us.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share52Shares
Purple sea urchins eating a dead piece of kelp.

This image originally appeared on bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and regeneration and the official media sponsor for the California Academy of Sciences’ BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition.

Image credit: Kate Vylet, Of Blades And Spines - Aquatic Life Winner, BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition 

This article first appeared in Issue 13 of our free digital magazine CURIOUS.

Urchins get a bad rap for kelp forest degradation, but a BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition winner by Kate Vylet recently shone a light on the good they do as detritivores. 

Advertisement

By nibbling up the rubbish that’s fallen to the seafloor, they can clean up while also moving the energy they consume up the food chain. Plus, they’re pretty funky li’l guys.

Subscribe to our newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month.

As Vylet describes in the video above, they’re also just trying to do their best in a changing world. When urchins have been pictured piling on top of live kelp, it’s when warm water events have killed off kelp forests. Basically, they were hungry and trying to get any food they could – who could fault them for that?

But when Vylet took the winning photo, the forest had recovered, and the urchins were back to their usual, strictly detritus-based diet, which the marine scientist and photographer believes shows that these ecosystems “will find their balance”.

Advertisement

CURIOUS magazine is a digital magazine from IFLScience featuring interviews, experts, deep dives, fun facts, news, book excerpts, and much more. Issue 16 is out now.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • wildlife photogaphy,

  • curious,

  • kelp,

  • sea urchins

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Rats Can Fantasize About Traveling To Imaginary Placescartoon rat with thought bubble showing tropical island
natureanimals

Rats Can Fantasize About Traveling To Imaginary Places

clock9 hours ago
That Fuzzy Stuff On Peaches Is Not What You ThinkA basket full of peaches.
natureplants

That Fuzzy Stuff On Peaches Is Not What You Think

clock10 hours ago
Why Are Crows So Smart?New Caledonian crow sitting on a branch holding a twig in its beak
natureanimals

Why Are Crows So Smart?

clock10 hours ago
share1