Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Giant Ancient Underwater Water Reservoir Found Beneath Pacific Ocean"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

Giant Ancient Underwater Water Reservoir Found Beneath Pacific Ocean

The reservoir could explain an old mystery: why New Zealand's earthquakes are in slow motion.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share82Shares
Seismic imaging equipment, trailing behind a boat.

Seismic imaging instrument surveying the subduction zone.

Image credit: University of Texas Institute for Geophysics/Adrien Arnulf

Researchers have discovered a giant reservoir of water, hidden beneath the Pacific Ocean. The find may explain why nearby New Zealand experiences "slow-motion" earthquakes, which can last up to months, while causing relatively little or no damage to the surrounding area.

New Zealand's Hikurangi Subduction Zone, where the Pacific tectonic plate falls underneath the Australian tectonic plate, is responsible for a lot of "slow-slip" quakes off the North Island's east coast. Due to some quakes taking place in shallow waters off the coast of Gisborne, the area is particularly useful for studying the quakes, which were only discovered around 20 years ago.

Advertisement

One team, attempting to find out why slip events take place at some faults more than others, discovered through seismic imaging that a massive underwater reservoir was trapped in the rocks. Imaging the area, researchers found that thick, layered sediment surrounded ancient buried volcanoes.

A diagram of an underwater volcano, with fluid-rich rocks underneath.
The rocks beneath the volcanoes are fluid-rich.
Image credit: Andrew Gase


Looking at drill core samples of volcanic rock from the area, the team found that water made up nearly half of its volume.

boook svg

Related Stories

Surging Methane Suggests Earth Is Brewing An Ice Age Termination Eventarrow
Sunken Nuclear Submarine May Be Leaking Radiation Into The Oceanarrow
World’s Only Cold-Blooded Mammal Lived On An Island And Aged Like A Crocodilearrow

"Normal ocean crust, once it gets to be about 7 or 10 million years old should contain much less water," postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG), and author on the paper, Andrew Gase said in a statement, adding, “We can’t yet see deep enough to know exactly the effect on the fault, but we can see that the amount of water that’s going down here is actually much higher than normal."

It is believed that water pressures are key to slow-slip events. Normally, this would happen where water-rich sediment is buried by the fault as one plate sinks, but here Gase believes that eroded, porous volcanic rock containing large amounts of water got buried by the fault, before turning to clay.

Advertisement

The team is keen to drill more samples for study, but believe the fluid plays its part in dampening earthquakes from the fault.

“It’s a really clear illustration of the correlation between fluids and the style of tectonic fault movement – including earthquake behavior,” UTIG Director Demian Saffer added. “This is something that we’ve hypothesized from lab experiments, and is predicted by some computer simulations, but there are very few clear field experiments to test this at the scale of a tectonic plate.”

The study is published in Science Advances.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • plate tectonics,

  • Earthquakes,

  • New Zealand,

  • pacific ocean,

  • planet earth,

  • fluids,

  • reservoir

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Surging Methane Suggests Earth Is Brewing An Ice Age Termination EventA bird sits in African wetland waters.
natureplanet earth

Surging Methane Suggests Earth Is Brewing An Ice Age Termination Event

clock7 hours ago
comments3
share130
Sunken Nuclear Submarine May Be Leaking Radiation Into The OceanA black and white photo of K-278 just after deployment. The vessel is just peaking up above the water's surface before it drops below the waves.
natureenvironment

Sunken Nuclear Submarine May Be Leaking Radiation Into The Ocean

clock8 hours ago
share25
World’s Only Cold-Blooded Mammal Lived On An Island And Aged Like A CrocodileMyotragus balearicus skeleton
natureanimals

World’s Only Cold-Blooded Mammal Lived On An Island And Aged Like A Crocodile

clock9 hours ago
comments6
share290