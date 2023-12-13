Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Get Pregnant To Treat Endometriosis, Patients Told, Despite No Evidence It Works"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
clockPUBLISHED

Get Pregnant To Treat Endometriosis, Patients Told, Despite No Evidence It Works

Not to mention the long-term consequences…

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

women in doctor's office holding abdomen in pain while female doctor gives advice

A new survey shows the controversial advice remains widespread.

Image credit: Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock.com

Patients with endometriosis around the world are still being given controversial advice to “treat” their condition by getting pregnant, despite a lack of evidence that it actually works, new data reveals. The survey of over 3,000 patients with a medical diagnosis of endometriosis was run by a team from the University of Adelaide, the University of Sydney, and the charity EndoActive.

Endometriosis is not a rare condition – the World Health Organization estimates that it affects around 10 percent of all females of reproductive age. Despite its prevalence, however, and as we have unfortunately seen so frequently when it comes to female reproductive health, a veil of misinformation and disbelief tends to surround the condition. 

Advertisement

In cases of endometriosis, the tissue that normally forms the lining of the womb, which is shed during a menstrual period, grows around other organs in the body. Symptoms vary greatly depending on the location and extent of the abnormal tissue growth, but typically include extremely painful periods, chronic pelvic pain, pain during sex, and bowel issues. Endometriosis can also lead to infertility.

According to the authors of this new study, even with these issues that can negatively impact quality of life, diagnosis is delayed by an average of over six years.

In recent times, more research into the condition has started to emerge, including new insights into the possible causes. But there’s no cure as yet, and the latest research shows how patients who may have waited years for a diagnosis are sometimes being given medical advice with no evidence to support it. 

The team surveyed 3,347 people with a clinical diagnosis of endometriosis, asking about their patient experiences. Over half of them (1,892) revealed that they had been advised to try and get pregnant, with 36 percent of these being told that it would cure their condition.

Advertisement

In 90 percent of these cases, these recommendations were given by a healthcare professional, such as a gynecologist. 

“Pregnancy or having a baby isn’t a treatment for endometriosis and this advice from health professionals can have negative impacts on those who receive it,” said co-author and fertility expert Professor Louise Hull in a statement.

“While a third of the respondents felt the advice was appropriate given their situation at the time, many other women in this survey reported feeling too young to have a baby and felt stressed and pressured after being given this inappropriate albeit well-intentioned advice.”

Some of the survey responses documented in the authors’ paper, divided into seven broad themes, give an insight into the impact that this advice can have on patients.

Advertisement

Some respondents said they already knew that pregnancy was not an evidence-based treatment for endometriosis, or rejected the advice because it was unsuitable. “I was 13. It wasn’t appropriate,” said one patient. “As bad as I felt I knew in my heart I wouldn’t be well enough to take care of a baby. I could barely walk [two and a half] weeks out of the month,” said another.

Others took the advice to heart, which for some had a negative effect on their mental health. “I became obsessed with babies, pregnant women, getting pregnant, the thought that I would never be able to give birth to my own children,” read one response, while another confided, “It was a nightmare for me and something that impacted me greatly on an emotional level.”

Some of the patients also described the effect it had on their relationships: “It ended up ruining my relationship as I felt a huge pressure to have kids young and my partner couldn’t understand the intense conversation at a young age.”

The researchers are now calling for better education about endometriosis treatment among healthcare providers.

Advertisement

Sylvia Freedman, study co-author and co-founder of EndoActive, said, “EndoActive supports health professionals providing fertility advice in appropriate circumstances particularly as endo may impact fertility. However, pregnancy advice, especially in relation to curing or treating this condition is inappropriate because babies are not treatment options and the advice is not evidence-based.”

The study is published in the journal BMC Women’s Health

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • fertility,

  • pregnancy,

  • reproductive health,

  • women's health,

  • gynecology,

  • endometriosis

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

The Horrific History Of Tooth Transplantstooth held between pliers
healthmedicine

The Horrific History Of Tooth Transplants

clock23 minutes ago
Torn Windpipe From Holding A Sneeze Reported For The First Known TimeYoung man wearing white top sneezing into a tissue
healthmedicine

Torn Windpipe From Holding A Sneeze Reported For The First Known Time

clock21 hours ago
share34
Unaffected Siblings Of People With Alzheimer's May Still Have A Shortened LifeTwo older twin men stand next to each other and smile at the camera. They are wearing identical green T-shirts and they have the same short hair and trimmed beards.
healthhealth

Unaffected Siblings Of People With Alzheimer's May Still Have A Shortened Life

clock23 hours ago
share75