"From The Right Angle, Earth Looks Like A Water World"

From The Right Angle, Earth Looks Like A Water World

The Earth's surface is 71 percent water. This map really hits that home.

Google Earth shot of Earth from space, with very little land.

Welcome to water world.

Image credit: Google Earth.

A Google Earth view of the planet has been shared widely over the last few days, due to the unusual angle it shows. 

The image, shared by the World of Engineering, shows our home looking like some sort of water world, where the dominant lifeforms are dolphins and Kevin Costner.

Around 71 percent of the Earth's surface is covered in water, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised at all to see this view given that the part we are used to seeing has so much landmass to it. 

In this view of the Earth, you can see Point Nemo in the southern Pacific Ocean, said to be the most remote location on the planet. When ships pass through it, they are 2,689 kilometers (1,671 miles) away from the nearest land. When the ISS passes overhead, the nearest humans to the sailors are the astronauts on board the station, given that they are only 400 kilometers (250 miles) above their heads.

Given its isolation, and the fact that the currents there are host to few fish and fishermen, the area has become a graveyard for old spacecraft. As well as old satellites, retired into Earth's orbit and into the area, the Russian space station Mir met its end at the bottom of the ocean, in a particularly watery area of the world.

