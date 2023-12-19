Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"First In-Human Trial Begins For Hormone-Free Male Birth Control Pill"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

First In-Human Trial Begins For Hormone-Free Male Birth Control Pill

Testing of YCT-529 is expected to continue through to mid-2024.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share1Shares
close up of man putting a pill in his mouth

Condoms and vasectomies are currently the only contraceptive options for sexually active men.

Image credit: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com

After successful preclinical studies in mice, researchers have this week begun the first human trials of a hormone-free male birth control pill.

YCT-529, the drug being tested, is the first of its kind to reach Phase I clinical trials. Whilst scientists have been working away for decades in an attempt to create contraceptive options for sexually active men beyond condoms and vasectomies, those that have reached later clinical trial stages have been hormonal. 

Advertisement

Disrupting hormones can come with all sorts of unpleasant side effects, such as mood changes and acne, making YCT-529 a potentially far more appealing option. “The world is ready for a male contraceptive agent and delivering one that’s hormone-free is simply the right thing to do given what we know about the side effects women have endured for decades from The Pill,” said Gunda Georg, who led the development of the pill alongside YourChoice Therapeutics, in a statement.

The new pill works by inhibiting retinoic acid receptor-alpha (RAR-alpha). This is a protein in a family of nuclear receptors that bind to retinoic acid, a derivative of vitamin A that plays a role in sperm formation. By blocking this pathway, YCT-529 consequently prevents sperm production.

In preclinical studies conducted in mice, this approach proved to drastically drop sperm count and was 99 percent effective at preventing pregnancy. Significantly, it was also demonstrated to be safe, and its effect on fertility reversible.

The researchers will be hoping to achieve that same level of success in human studies. The Phase I trial aims to investigate the efficacy of the pill, as well as its safety and tolerability in two cohorts of eight male volunteers. It’s estimated to finish around mid-2024 and even if all goes according to plan, you won’t necessarily be getting YCT-529 from your doctor anytime soon; further trials and clinical approval can take years.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, if it does arrive, there’s likely to be a captive audience – according to a YouGov survey, a third of sexually active men in Britain would be willing to take a male pill and other estimates put the figure as high as 82.3 percent. Not to mention, there’s money to be made, with estimates putting the value of a new male contraceptive method at between $40 to $200 billion.

“While significant work lies ahead, we believe YCT-529’s first human study is a significant step toward a future where both men and women have the power to decide and control contraceptive use, pregnancy, and childbearing,” said Heather Vahdat, executive director of the Male Contraceptive Initiative. “A kind of health equity we believe is long overdue.” 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • contraception,

  • clinical trials,

  • contraceptive pill,

  • male contraception,

  • male birth control

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Another Fanny-Tastic Thing That People With Uteruses Sometimes Have To Deal WithHand holding sanitary pad with red question mark on it
healthhealth

Another Fanny-Tastic Thing That People With Uteruses Sometimes Have To Deal With

clock4 hours ago
share61
Can Everyone Unfocus Their Eyes On Command?a clear image on one side and blurry on the other showing a road
healthhealth

Can Everyone Unfocus Their Eyes On Command?

clock23 hours ago
share310
When Science Fiction Becomes Reality: The Science Of XenotransplantationDemonstrating xenotransplantation, the image shows a science fiction book opening with a human heart, a pig, and a strand of DNA coming out of it
healthmedicine

When Science Fiction Becomes Reality: The Science Of Xenotransplantation

clock23 hours ago
comments1
share11