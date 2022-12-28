Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth

Find Out Where Your House Would Be At The Time Of The Dinosaurs

This interactive globe shows Earth from 750 million years ago right up to today.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockDec 28 2022, 16:33 UTC
share3Shares
A globe of Earth during the Pangaea supercontinent era

This is how our planet looked during the Pangaea supercontinent era approximately 335 million years ago. Image credit: ManuMata/Shutterstock.com

Simply type in your address into this interactive map and you can see what your location looked like at the time of the dinosaurs and beyond. Using the Ancient Earth Map – freely accessible at https://dinosaurpictures.org/ancient-earth – you can easily click through these colossal changes and see how the Earth appeared through the eons. 

The appearance of Earth, as we know it, is relatively new. The land and sea we see today – of Eurasia, the Americas, Africa, Antarctica, and Oceania – are the product of vast tectonic plates that slot together like a jigsaw puzzle. Very slowly, however, these jigsaw pieces move around. It’s not enough to notice within a human lifetime, but on the scale of millions of years, the Earth’s landmasses can make it look like a totally unrecognizable planet. 

Advertisement

The tool was created by Ian Webster with the help of plate tectonic data and paleogeographic maps by C.R. Scotese of the PALEOMAP Project. 

It opens to a view of our planet from 240 million years ago in the Pangaea supercontinent era, but you can select views from 750 million years ago right up to the present. For desktop users, if you hold down the left and right keys on your keyboard, you can even watch the continents break apart and eventually form the shape we know today.

Related Stories
boook svgStill In The Shadow Of Fukushima, Japan May Return To Nuclear Energy
boook svgDeer Shedding Velvet Looks Painful But It's All Part Of Antler Life
boook svgBering Land Bridge Was Established Later In The Ice Age Than Scientists Thought

The map also features options that allow you to see important moments in the history of life on Earth, such as the first vertebrates, the first hominins, and the extinction of the dinosaurs. 

Advertisement

Just make sure you watch out for the megalodons...

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • geology,

  • earth,

  • dinosaur,

  • map,

  • planet,

  • interactive map,

  • planet earth,

  • pangea,

  • pangaea,

  • tectonic plate

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
nature

More Nature Stories

Still In The Shadow Of Fukushima, Japan May Return To Nuclear EnergyThree cooling towers at a nuclear energy power plant at sunset.
natureenvironment

Still In The Shadow Of Fukushima, Japan May Return To Nuclear Energy

clockDec 28 2022
share3
Deer Shedding Velvet Looks Painful But It's All Part Of Antler Lifedeer shedding velvet painful
natureanimals

Deer Shedding Velvet Looks Painful But It's All Part Of Antler Life

clockDec 28 2022
share1
Bering Land Bridge Was Established Later In The Ice Age Than Scientists ThoughtHighly detailed Earth, illuminated by moonlight. The glow of cities sheds light on the exaggerated terrain and translucent water. Alaska and the Bering Strait.
natureplanet earth

Bering Land Bridge Was Established Later In The Ice Age Than Scientists Thought

clockDec 28 2022
share1