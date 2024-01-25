Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Finally, A Possible Explanation For Mars’ Strange Bursts Of Methane

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Finally, A Possible Explanation For Mars’ Strange Bursts Of Methane

Pulses of methane could be released from underground reservoirs by drops in atmospheric pressure.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

share38Shares
The Curiosity Rover has detected variations in methane abundance and an explanation of the reasons could help us find the sources.

The Curiosity Rover has detected variations in methane abundance and an explanation of the reasons could help us find the sources.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Sudden increases in methane concentrations in the Martian atmosphere have been a major puzzle for scientists, and the answer may lie in fluctuations in atmospheric pressure. The conclusion wouldn’t really change the prospects for life on our neighbor – but if it’s right, it would be a big step forward in knowing how to look for it.

On Earth, methane, as a thousand fart jokes will tell you, is often produced by living organisms. So when Mars Express detected some, it gave a boost to hopes for life. Earthly methane comes from other sources as well, but Mars Express couldn’t see any active volcanoes or oil drilling projects, so the possibility microbes were responsible remained plausible. Curiosity has since detected it on site, but not consistently, suggesting an erratic source.

Advertisement

What no one could work out at the time, and has remained mysterious ever since, was what was causing sudden increases. The most likely explanation was that pockets of gas were escaping from underground reservoirs, whether their original source was living or not. Yet all attempts to explain what caused these sudden releases failed – until now.

“Understanding Mars’ methane variations has been highlighted by NASA’s Curiosity team as the next key step towards figuring out where it comes from,” Los Alamos National Laboratory graduate student John Ortiz said in a statement

Ortiz is part of a team that simulated the movement of methane through networks of rock fractures and its release into the atmosphere. Their model suggests changes in air pressure and temperature determine when methane will escape. Drops in pressure encourage methane release, but temperature affects how well rocks trap the gas. On this basis, the model predicts pulses should be most common just before dawn in the Martian northern summer. During the day, the methane either escapes to higher altitudes or is destroyed by some unknown process.

We might expect the timing to be something we would already know, but atmospheric sampling requires so much power that Curiosity can’t run its other instruments at the same time. Consequently, it takes measurements intermittently, mostly at night. These have led to the conclusion there is a seasonalas well as daily, pattern to the methane spikes – but identifying exactly what that pattern is has proven harder. 

Advertisement

For the model to match observations, the authors found, that subsurface fractures need to exceed a density of 0.1 percent, so we may have learned something about the conditions in which the methane is trapped already.

Curiosity’s controllers can adjust the timing of its sampling to test theories of when pulses should happen, and these findings could be put to use. “Our work suggests several key time windows for Curiosity to collect data,” Ortiz said. “We think these offer the best chance of constraining the timing of methane fluctuations.”

If the model is confirmed, it will allow existing and future rovers to know when to sample, and possibly allow them to track releases to their sources, as well as confirming the sort of rock formations in which to look. There is reason to think there is a methane source within Gale Crater – although as it continues its slow trek up Mt Sharp, it’s probably not going the right way to find it.

The study is published open access in the journal JGR Planets

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • Mars Express,

  • Curiosity rover,

  • methane,

  • Astronomy,

  • search for extraterrestial life,

  • Martian methane

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

First Image Of Japan's Moon Lander Shows It Hit Its Target But Landed Askewa photo of the surface of the moon and the lander is seeing on its side with part of the rocket pointing up and the solar panels towards the observers
spaceSpace and Physics

First Image Of Japan's Moon Lander Shows It Hit Its Target But Landed Askew

clock8 minutes ago
If You Filled A Balloon With A Vacuum, Would It Float?Several balloons floating in the air.
spaceSpace and Physics

If You Filled A Balloon With A Vacuum, Would It Float?

clock1 hour ago
comments1
New Evidence Reveals The Molecules In Saltwater Aren't Behaving Like Our Textbooks Told UsCharged particles (ions) – such as salt dissolved in water, affect atmospheric processes, but we've been wrongly thinking they congregate near the boundary.
spacechemistry

New Evidence Reveals The Molecules In Saltwater Aren't Behaving Like Our Textbooks Told Us

clock1 hour ago