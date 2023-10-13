Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Icky Reason Scientists Think Plane Seats Need Activated Charcoal"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnologytechnologyfuture
clockPUBLISHED

The Icky Reason Scientists Think Plane Seats Need Activated Charcoal

It's the Samuel L Jackson sequel nobody asked for.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

a woman sitting on a plane seat

Farts on a plane? There's a filter for that.

Image credit: LightField Studios / Shutterstock.com

Weird things can happen to humans when you put them in places they aren’t supposed to be, and flying in a plane is no exception. Frequent fliers complain of everything from popping ears to dry skin, but an ailment they may be less willing to admit to is an increased rate of farting. Luckily, there’s already a filter for that.

Activated charcoal is pretty miraculous for what looks like something you’d toss into an old steam locomotive. In medicine, activated charcoal is used in emergency settings as it can mitigate damage from certain kinds of poisoning by absorbing it before the body has a chance to. As it happens, it’s pretty good at absorbing farts, too.

Advertisement

During a flight, air is pumped into the cabin to pressurize it so that it’s safer and more comfortable for the passengers and crew, because the external pressure is much less than we’re used to down on the ground. Air is less dense when you’re high up. According to One Monroe Aerospace, what we experience on the ground is around 6.4 kilograms (14 pounds) per square inch (PSI), whereas at cruising altitude you’re looking at more like 1.8 kilograms (4 pounds) PSI.

Keeping that pressurized cabin comfy involves letting air in and out at the right times, meaning a lot of it is being constantly recycled – sometimes through a filter. According to Stuff, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters also use charcoal to rid the air of airborne particles over 0.3 microns in size – which can be beneficial both for your health as well as the smell of the cabin.

It’s comical but also crucial, because being in a plane cruising at around 10,668 meters (35,000 feet) above the ground has a tendency to make people fart more often. If you’ve ever boarded with a packet of crisps and noticed the way it bulges out as you ascend, you can imagine what’s happening to the gases trapped within your stretchy intestines.

Here, science came up with a novel solution you can sit on in the event of a 7.4 on the rectum scale.

Advertisement

“Flatus is natural and an invariable consequence of digestion, however at times it creates problems of social character due to sound and odour,” reads a paper titled Flatulence On Airplanes: Just Let It Go. “This problem may be more significant on commercial airplanes where many people are seated in limited space and where changes in volume of intestinal gases, due to altered cabin pressure, increase the amount of potential flatus.”

“Holding back flatus on an airplane may cause significant discomfort and physical symptoms, whereas releasing flatus potentially presents social complications. To avoid this problem we humbly propose that active charcoal should be embedded in the seat cushion, since this material is able to neutralise the odour.”

Over to you, textile artists, and don’t forget the funky patterns you find on buses and trains (which also have a grim origins story).

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnologytechnologyfuture
  • tag

  • airplanes,

  • plane,

  • aviation,

  • future,

  • fart,

  • air travel,

  • charcoal,

  • flatulence

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

This Woman's Bionic Arm Is Melded To Her Bones And Nervous SystemA woman with a robotic bionic prosthetic hand.
technologyTechnology

This Woman's Bionic Arm Is Melded To Her Bones And Nervous System

clockYesterday
share590
The Grim Reason Buses And Trains Use Such Weird Fabrics On Seatseccentrically patterned fabric on trains seats inside a train
technologyfuture

The Grim Reason Buses And Trains Use Such Weird Fabrics On Seats

clock4 days ago
comments2
share630
Futurist Predicts Human Immortality Will Be Achievable By 2030AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept.
technologyfuture

Futurist Predicts Human Immortality Will Be Achievable By 2030

clockOctober 6, 2023
comments6
share2.5k