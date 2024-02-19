Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Don’t Eat The Forbidden Pink Berries (Because They’re Made Of Bacteria)

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Don’t Eat The Forbidden Pink Berries (Because They’re Made Of Bacteria)

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

Don’t Eat The Forbidden Pink Berries (Because They’re Made Of Bacteria)

A fruity treat these are not.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

Edited by Katy Evans
share11Shares
layer of pink clusters of bacteria called pink berries, with a dime coin to show scale.

Repeat after us: do not eat the pink microbe blobs.

Image credit: Lizzy Wilbanks

This cluster of pink loveliness might have put you in mind of a sea of cherry blossom, or a juicy raspberry compote just waiting to ooze over your pancakes. Well, you can shelve these delightful images immediately, we’re afraid. What you’re looking at here are bacteria, and though these structures might be called “pink berries”, we can assure you that you they do not make a tasty snack.

But while they definitely belong on the list of scientific oddities that you should not eat, pink berries are still a fascinating microbial phenomenon.

Advertisement

Bacteria often find that there is strength in numbers. Some of the trickiest bacterial infections in humans are caused by biofilms, layers of microbes covered in a sugary coating that can colonize wounds or wrap themselves around medical devices like catheters. Being clustered together like this makes it difficult for antibiotics to get a foothold. 

Pink berries are a very specific type of bacterial aggregate that form only under certain conditions. They’re usually found coating the surface of submerged sediment in salt marshes, giving the pools a rosy tint. 

At low tide, pink berries are visible in a pool at Great Sippewissett Marsh, Woods Hole, Mass.
Pink berries in a pool at Great Sippewissett Marsh, Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
Image credit: Lizzy Wilbanks


Under the microscope, you can see how the individual cells have clustered to form a berry shape, held together with a gloopy transparent polymer coating. The characteristic pink color comes from a species called Thiohalocapsa PSB1, which makes up most of the cluster. This species can generate its own food using sulfur and light. Genetically similar individuals cuddle up with symbiotic species that work together to create zones free from oxygen – which is toxic to the bacteria – and their collective weight helps the berries settle nicely into their environment.

pink berry on a black background
This berry is approximately 3 millimeters in diameter.
Image credit: Scott Chimileski


But there’s a downside to all this close proximity. As humankind discovered recently with COVID-19, when a virus strikes, it’s best to keep your distance from others – but if you’re a bacterium in a pink berry, that’s not really an option.

Advertisement

“It’s a perfect cocktail for an epidemic to blow through and wipe out everything,” said Lizzy Wilbanks, a microbiologist who has been interested in pink berries since first encountering them in grad school, in a statement

Wilbanks and colleagues recently conducted a study to learn how Thiohalocapsa gets around these issues when faced with a viral threat.

The bacteria use a nifty genetic trick called diversity-generating retroelements (DGRs). Sections of DNA are transcribed into RNA and then back into DNA, a process that tends to introduce errors. These sequences are then inserted into a target gene, thereby adding lots of new genetic variation into specific spots in the bacterial genome. Similar systems exist in other organisms, but scientists haven’t fully understood how they work.

The new study uncovered that many of the targets of DGRs in Thiohalocapsa are components similar to those found in the immune systems of more complex organisms, including humans. Examination of hundreds of pink berries revealed that the variation in these genes changed depending on the environment, which could reflect differences in the viruses present in different pools across a salt marsh.

Advertisement

More work needs to be done to fully unpick how Thiohalocapsa may be manipulating its genome to evade pathogens, but the possibilities for this research reach beyond microbiology, and even have implications for our understanding of human evolution.

“It tells us about the challenges we faced back when we were little balls of cells,” Wilbanks said. “If you're forming multicellular structures, you've got to evolve some pretty fancy immune defenses in order to stay alive.”

With all this to offer the scientific community, we think we can forgive the pink berries for catfishing us.

The study is published in PNAS

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • bacteria,

  • biofilms,

  • microbes,

  • microbiology,

  • bacterial colonies

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Skywalker Gibbons Found In Myanmar For First Time – By Listening For Their Love Songsskywalker hoolock gibbon in tree
natureanimals

Skywalker Gibbons Found In Myanmar For First Time – By Listening For Their Love Songs

clock1 hour ago
The Atlantic Ocean Could Be Developing Its Own "Ring Of Fire"The Atlantic plate's outer edges are old making it hard for subduction zones to form, but they could spread in from elsewhere
natureplanet earth

The Atlantic Ocean Could Be Developing Its Own "Ring Of Fire"

clock1 hour ago
share5
People Are Asking: Where Do Rivers Come From?A giant river flows between a giant mountain.
natureplanet earth

People Are Asking: Where Do Rivers Come From?

clock1 hour ago