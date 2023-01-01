Dominic Grose email

Video Editor

Dominic is an editor whose two main passions are film and science. He has a degree from the University of Winchester in film production and is currently studying for his second degree in biology at the Open University. He previously worked in the edit support team at BBC Bristol and as a creative editor of social media videos at Jellysmack. In his free time, he enjoys creating short films for his YouTube channel, reading, watching science and history videos and rock climbing.