Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

DNA From Skin Cells Could Be Used To Make The IVF Eggs Of The Future

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

DNA From Skin Cells Could Be Used To Make The IVF Eggs Of The Future

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

DNA From Skin Cells Could Be Used To Make The IVF Eggs Of The Future

New insights into the science behind this process bring us a step closer to a fertility revolution.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

Edited by Holly Large
Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

concept image showing egg cell being injected, as happens in in vitro fertilization

Replacing the nucleus of a donor egg with the nucleus of a skin cell means even same-sex male couples could have a child with both partners' DNA.

Image credit: Anastasiya Lavrik/Shutterstock.com

Science is tiptoeing towards a new procedure that could revolutionize fertility treatment, as researchers demonstrate the possibility of transferring DNA from skin cells into a donor egg. While we’re still years away from this being used in the clinic, it could mean a future where women without viable eggs and men in same-sex relationships are able to have children who are genetically related to them.

Damaged or degraded egg cells resulting from disease, medical treatment, or aging are a common cause of infertility. This procedure aims to get around this problem by taking a donor egg, removing its nucleus (where all the genetic information is stored), and replacing that with the nucleus of a skin cell from the parent. You’re then left with a functional egg, containing only genetic material from the parent-to-be and not from the donor.

Advertisement

The technique is called somatic cell nuclear transfer, and while it might sound simple, the reality is far from it.

However, there is a precedent going back over 20 years, with a momentous event that sparked interest in applying this process to humans: the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep.

Dolly the Sheep, the first cloned mammal
Dolly was no ordinary sheep.
Image credit: Paul Hudson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)


Dolly was created using DNA from a single adult sheep. Where the new process differs, according to the team from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) behind the research, is that it is possible to create embryos containing DNA from both parents.

To be very clear: we are not – repeat, not – talking about human cloning.

Advertisement

The team first reported that their experimental procedure could work back in January 2022, but the new study has taken things a step further, demonstrating how it’s possible to achieve the correct number of chromosomes in the egg cell to begin with.

Human sex cells, or gametes, are described as haploid – this means they contain half the number of chromosomes of other cells in the body. When a haploid egg cell is fertilized by an equally haploid sperm cell, the resulting embryo is diploid, with a full complement of chromosomes.

The team at OHSU took egg cells from mice and stripped them of their nuclei, replacing them with nuclei from mouse skin cells. "But wait!" you exclaim. "Aren't skin cells diploid?" They are indeed, but the team has an ingenious solution. They are able to induce the implanted nucleus to shed half of its chromosomes, resulting in a haploid cell that is virtually indistinguishable from a natural egg cell.

These eggs can then go through in vitro fertilization (IVF) with sperm, a technique that’s used daily in fertility clinics around the world. When successful, it results in an embryo containing chromosomes from two parents.

Advertisement

One of the advantages of the technique is the speed with which the eggs can be produced. Other similar methods under investigation right now require a long process of first turning the skin cells into induced pluripotent stem cells, and then nudging those cells down the path to become eggs or sperm.

“We’re skipping that whole step of cell reprogramming,” explained study author Dr Paula Amato in a statement. “The advantage of our technique is that it avoids the long culture time it takes to reprogram the cell. Over several months, a lot of harmful genetic and epigenetic changes can happen.”

The eventual vision, as laid out by senior author Dr Shoukhrat Mitalipov, is “to produce eggs for patients who don’t have their own eggs,” but this goal is still years away. First author Aleksei Mikhalchenko told the Guardian that “thorough evaluation of safety, efficacy and ethical aspects” will be essential before the technique could be considered for clinical use.

IVF is back in the media spotlight following the Supreme Court of Alabama’s ruling that embryos should be treated as children, with many forecasting this as a key debate in the run-up to the US presidential election. But the ramifications of any advances in assisted reproduction will extend far beyond a single country’s borders; an estimated 1 in 6 adults are affected by infertility worldwide.

Advertisement

The ability to use a donor egg without also incorporating DNA from the donor would certainly rank as a radical change in the landscape of fertility treatment. With this study, science has taken a step forward in its understanding of how this could one day become a reality.

The study is published in Science Advances.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • DNA,

  • ivf,

  • fertility,

  • chromosomes,

  • Infertility,

  • in vitro fertilization,

  • gametes,

  • somatic-cell nuclear transfer,

  • egg cells

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

We All Know About Hand-Eye Coordination, But What About Foot-Eye Coordination?group of people walking away from the camera on a zebra crossing, pictured from the feet up to the waist
healthneuroscience

We All Know About Hand-Eye Coordination, But What About Foot-Eye Coordination?

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share1
Is Caffeine Good Or Bad For You? Here’s What The Latest Science Sayscollage of images associated with caffeine; a young man in a yellow hoody wearing black over-ear headphones drinks from a blue can of energy drink, two hands hold coffee beans in the shape of a heart, a woman inhales the aroma of a white mug of coffee cradled in her hands, there are white caffeine pills superimposed on the inside of the cup. Yellow, red and black swirls and lines signify the frenetic feeling you get when you've had too much caffeine.
healthhealth

Is Caffeine Good Or Bad For You? Here’s What The Latest Science Says

clock2 days ago
comments3
share66
There May Be A Simple Trick To Remove Microplastics From Your Drinking WaterA photo showing an underwater shot where there are hundreds of pieces of tiny plastic pieces of different colour floating in a watery gloom. There is a slight beam of light entering at an angle to the top left which illuminates some of them.
healthhealth

There May Be A Simple Trick To Remove Microplastics From Your Drinking Water

clock3 days ago
comments6
share27