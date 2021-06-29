Advertisement

Nature

Dinosaur Diversity Was In Decline For 10 Million Years Before Extinction

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

clockJun 29 2021, 16:52 UTC
dinosaur collective

in the last years before the asteroid hit there were still many dinosaur species alive, but these were the survivors with species numbers lower than they had been for a very long time. Image Credit: Jorge Gonzalez

One of the great debates in paleontology has been updated. According to a new paper in Nature Communications the diversity of dinosaur species was declining in the last 10 million years of the Cretaceous Era. However, that doesn't mean that the old theory the dinosaurs were on their way out, asteroid or no asteroid, has necessarily been vindicated.

Advertisement

Fossil records show fewer dinosaur species in the immediate lead-up to the asteroid impact than millions of years earlier, particularly in North America. This observation has set off furious debate. According to one interpretation, dinosaurs were teetering on the edge of extinction 66 million years ago, and the asteroid provided nothing more than the final push. Others have challenged this idea, arguing the apparent lack of species reflects a decline in fossil-preserving geology on the western side of North America's inland seaway.

Broader sampling indicates the species decline was real, the authors of the new study claim, with more extinctions than new species formation over the period 76-66 million years ago. "We looked at the six most abundant dinosaur families through the whole of the Cretaceous, spanning from 150 to 66 million years ago, and found that they were all evolving and expanding and clearly being successful,” lead author Dr Fabien Condamine of the Université de Montpellier said in a statement. "Then, 76 million years ago, they show a sudden downturn. Their rates of extinction rose and in some cases, the rate of origin of new species dropped off."

Condamine and co-authors claim this decline holds up even once one allows for variations in the quality of the fossil record available from different times, as well as other possible sources of error.

"We also looked at how these dinosaur ecosystems functioned, and it became clear that the plant-eating species tended to disappear first, and this made the latest dinosaur ecosystems unstable and liable to collapse if environmental conditions became damaging." said co-author Dr Guillaume Guinot

Rates of new dinosaur species appearing may have declined at the end of the Cretaceous, but the major change was a jump in the rate of extinction. Image Credit: Fabien L. Condamine

The authors think the major cause of this decline was climate change. Although there were plenty of fluctuations, the very long-term trend in the Late Cretaceous took place about 50,000 times more slowly than it is doing today, and in the opposite direction. Slow as this was, warmth-adapted dinosaurs apparently couldn't cope. The cooler temperatures towards the end also allowed for a modest uptick in mammalian abundance, possibly squeezing smaller dinosaurs from some niches.

A reduction in species doesn't necessarily mean fewer individual animals. Condamine and Guinot found the hadrosaurs were flourishing until very close to the end, and may have pushed other species to extinction. Perhaps the planet was teeming with them to the point there was little food for others. A more diverse ecosystem is healthier and more resilient, but an abundance of one family doesn't really suggest the dinosaurs were in grave danger, barring one very unpredictable event.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Ocean at the time supported more large predator species than any ecosystem we know of before or since. Since these all went extinct at the same time as the dinosaurs (birds aside) did on land, it's certainly not the case that only the animals already in decline were pushed over the edge by the asteroid's impact. 

 This Week in IFLScience

Receive our biggest science stories to your inbox weekly!
Nature

  • asteroid,

  • extinct

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

The Seas Have Their Own Bees And They're Called Idoteasbee of the sea
animals

The Seas Have Their Own Bees And They're Called Idoteas

clockJul 28 2022
Reptile And Amphibian Invasions Have Cost The World $17 Billion In Recent DecadesA vintage model of Godzilla throwing his arms up and roaring on a yellow, presumably atomic background
animals

Reptile And Amphibian Invasions Have Cost The World $17 Billion In Recent Decades

clockJul 28 2022
Tonga Eruption Filled The Atmosphere With Water, Potentially Damaging The Ozone LayerHunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption
planet earth

Tonga Eruption Filled The Atmosphere With Water, Potentially Damaging The Ozone Layer

clockJul 28 2022