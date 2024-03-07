Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Could We Soon Be Suffering From “Plastic Attacks”?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Could We Soon Be Suffering From “Plastic Attacks”?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Could We Soon Be Suffering From “Plastic Attacks”?

Microplastics have been found in the deposits that clog up arteries.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

comments1Comment
share27Shares
Close-up on a pile of micro plastic particles.

Microplastics are tiny particles of plastic less than 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) long.

Image credit: SIVStockStudio/Shutterstock.com

As if microplastics hadn’t been found in enough places in the human body, researchers have just added another one to the list: the fatty deposits that build up in some people’s arteries. But do these tiny plastic fragments pose any extra risk to us? Though far from definitive, this latest study suggests that they might.

Researchers first recruited people undergoing surgery to treat their carotid artery disease, a condition where plaque – which is usually made up of fatty substances like cholesterol, as well as calcium and various different cells – deposits in and narrows the arteries that deliver blood to the brain.

Advertisement

These plaques were removed during surgery and analyzed for their microplastic and nanoplastic (MNP) content. Out of the 257 patients studied, 150 of them had plaques containing the plastic polyethylene, a material that’s often used to make plastic bags and bottles.

But that wasn’t the only type of plastic found; 31 patient’s plaques had polyvinyl chloride, better known as PVC or the plastic that’s used to make sewage pipes and those uncomfortable faux leather trousers.

The researchers then looked at plaque samples under a microscope to get an idea of the size of the plastic fragments. The images revealed jagged shards of foreign particles within the plaques, which the team estimated were almost all smaller than a micrometer in size – that’s less than one-50th the diameter of an average human hair.

The presence of MNPs in plaque is a significant finding in itself, but what about the possible impact on the body? To find out, the researchers followed up patients for nearly three years. At the end of that period, they found that those patients with plaque containing MNPs had a 2.1 times greater risk of heart attack, stroke, or death from any cause, than those who didn’t have plastic fragments.

Advertisement

That being said, the researchers point out that their findings are not definitive evidence that microplastics were to blame for such health events – as the old adage goes, correlation does not equal causation. Other factors in the patients’ health and lifestyles may have put them at risk: diet, exercise, and smoking can all contribute to the chances of having a stroke, for example.

Nonetheless, an editorial accompanying the study, written by epidemiologist Dr Philip J. Landrigan, suggests that the research “raises a series of urgent questions”.

“Should exposure to microplastics and nanoplastics be considered a cardiovascular risk factor? What organs in addition to the heart may be at risk? How can we reduce exposure?” writes Landrigan.

We’ll have to wait and see if future research answers those questions.

Advertisement

The study is published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • stroke,

  • plastic,

  • arterial plaques,

  • microplastics,

  • health,

  • heart attacks

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

A Bold Theory Could Push Alzheimer's Disease Research In A New Direction3D representation of a synapse, the junction between two neurons, with glowing yellow blobs to signify the passage of neurotransmitters across the synaptic cleft
healthneuroscience

A Bold Theory Could Push Alzheimer's Disease Research In A New Direction

clock10 hours ago
share170
The Strange And Shocking History Of Cross-Species Organ TransplantsA black and white illustration of a boy receiving a lamb blood transfusionunder the watch of Jean-Baptiste Denys in 1667
healthmedicine

The Strange And Shocking History Of Cross-Species Organ Transplants

clockYesterday
share42
Man Takes 217 COVID-19 Vaccines In 29 Months For "Private Reasons", Is FinePile of disposable syringes
healthmedicine

Man Takes 217 COVID-19 Vaccines In 29 Months For "Private Reasons", Is Fine

clockYesterday
comments5
share800