Controversial Miami Seaquarium To Shut Down After Death Of 120 Dolphins And Whales

Controversial Miami Seaquarium To Shut Down After Death Of 120 Dolphins And Whales

Controversial Miami Seaquarium To Shut Down After Death Of 120 Dolphins And Whales

The park has been no stranger to controversy since it opened in 1955.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Edited by Laura Simmons
Lolita the orca at Miami Seaquarium

Pictured here, Lolita the orca was one of the oceanarium's most famous residents and the subject of many campaigns for her freedom.

Image credit: Kamira/Shutterstock.com

Time’s up for one of the oldest oceanariums in the US. On March 7, authorities served eviction papers to the owners of Miami Seaquarium, a park steeped in controversy by damning reports into the care of its marine residents and the resulting plethora of animal deaths.

In a statement posted to social media platform X, Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava explained how The Dolphin Company, which owns the park, had “repeatedly fallen short of meeting the contractual obligations of their lease.” 

“From failing to maintain the premises in good condition, to failing to demonstrate that they can ensure the safety and wellbeing of the animals under their care, the current state of the Miami Seaquarium is unsustainable and unsafe,” Levine Cava added.

Miami Seaquarium first opened its doors back in 1955, and the following 68 years have been no stranger to criticism about its animal care. Its very first orca, Hugo, died from a brain aneurysm after repeatedly hitting his head against the wall of the tank, and according to the Dolphin Project, at least 120 whales and dolphins have died at the oceanarium to date.

However, much of the attention the park received was directed towards the continued captivity of orca Lolita – also known as Tokitae or Toki – who spent 53 years living in a tank at the oceanarium, with many calling into question her living conditions. Shortly before she was due to be released back into the wild, the orca died from a suspected renal condition. A documentary highlighting Lolita’s story is set to debut next month at the Miami Film Festival.

Recent years have also seen scathing criticism at the federal level. In a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published last year, the Miami Seaquarium was found to have inadequate animal care. 

The report noted several incidents, including a dolphin with a nail in its throat, another getting kicked in the mouth by a member of the public, and a sea lion refusing to eat after delayed surgery led to continued eye pain.

Unsurprisingly, Thursday’s news has been welcomed by animal welfare organizations.

“At long last, authorities are taking action against the persistent animal welfare violations at Miami Seaquarium,” Dr Naomi Rose, senior scientist in marine mammal biology for the Animal Welfare Institute’s Marine Life Program, told the Associated Press

“This run-down facility has been a blight on Miami for too long. We hope the zoo and aquarium community steps up to the plate to ensure all of the animals – the mammals, birds, fish – find acceptable homes in US facilities.”

On that point, Levine Cava stated: “Our main priority continues to be the safety and wellbeing of the animals. With this important step taken, I am hopeful that we can move forward and ensure a safer, healthier, better future for these animals.”

