Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Celestial Mechanics Used In Optics To Trap And Guide Light

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Celestial Mechanics Used In Optics To Trap And Guide Light

Watch how you can trap light in "nowhere land" by copying the constructions of the solar system.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Holly Large

comments1Comment
share1Shares
a 3D render of a helical beam of light, similar to the laser done in the experiment.

The solution to a problem can sometimes come from ideas in a completely different field. 

Image credit: Saibarakova Ilona/Shutterstock.com

Since the 18th century, we've known that there are special points around two massive bodies in space as long as one orbits the other. There are places that move with the smaller orbiting object, never changing distance from it; they are great places to park spacecraft and telescopes. And it turns out, you can copy this setup and even trap light with it.

The setup involves the Lagrange points, named after the 18th-century Italian mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange who, together with Leonhard Euler, predicted their existence. Let’s take the Earth-Sun system, for instance. The five Lagrange points move around the Sun at the same time as the Earth, going around it in one year. The first one, L1, is located between the Earth and the Sun. The second one, L2, is located beyond the Earth, and it is where we have put some telescopes like JWST. The third, L3, is located diametrically opposite on Earth’s orbit behind the Sun.

Advertisement

The final two points, L4 and L5, are located in Earth's orbit as well, but they precede and follow our planet at a very specific angle – 60 degrees with respect to the line between the Earth and the Sun. In the case of Jupiter, those are the locations of the Trojan asteroids.

Researchers considered if something similar could be created in unusual optical systems (made of liquid or gases). The idea was to create a region that beams of light would naturally fall into and a team at the University of Southern California found out how to do it.  

The team placed an iron wire inside a tube containing a silicon polymer. Electricity was then applied, creating heat and changing the optical properties of the polymer. The wire used was shaped like a helix and created changes that are comparable to the Lagrange points, capturing the light. The researchers are calling this trapped light "Trojan beams".

Advertisement

“Our work demonstrates that this process can trap light in a way that was not previously imaginable. These findings may have implications beyond standard optical waveguiding schemes and could universally apply to other wave systems such as acoustics and ultracold atoms," said Professor Mercedeh Khajavikhan, who co-led the research, in a statement

"It is always fascinating to see how concepts that emerged in unrelated fields like celestial mechanics can be put in use in other areas like optics.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Physics.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • light,

  • physics,

  • optics,

  • Lagrange,

  • Trojan Asteroids

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Astronaut Snaps Breathtaking View Of Earth’s Airglow From SpaceAn image of the Earth from space. The pacific and many cloud formation are visible as well as part of the ISS. at the edge of our planet where the curvature becomes visible two colorful arcs stand above the world. A yellow thin one and above a fuzzy red one
spaceAstronomy

Astronaut Snaps Breathtaking View Of Earth’s Airglow From Space

clock3 hours ago
share3
People Are Asking Why Light Doesn't Take On The Velocity Of Its SourceLight beams.
spacephysics

People Are Asking Why Light Doesn't Take On The Velocity Of Its Source

clock3 hours ago
share5
Exomoon Or Not? Astronomers Argue Over Possible Discovery Of Moons Beyond The Solar SystemArtist’s impression of the exoplanet Kepler-1625b with it’s large hypothesized moon. The pair have a similar mass and radius ratio to the Earth-Moon system but scaled up by a factor of 11.
spaceAstronomy

Exomoon Or Not? Astronomers Argue Over Possible Discovery Of Moons Beyond The Solar System

clock4 hours ago
share10