Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment

Bubbling Blood-Red Hot Spring Of Chinoike Jigoku Makes For A Hellish Bath Time

The natural spring's name translates to "blood hell pond".

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

clockPublished
share1Shares
Chinoike Jigoku

A fine spot for a bloody lovely bubbly.

Image credit: Einheit 00 via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Would you care to bathe in the blood-red pools of Japan’s Beppu city? At around 78°C (172.4°F), we wouldn’t recommend it. Beppu’s famous cluster of natural hot springs bubble away in an array of curious hues and temperatures, but perhaps the most arresting and dangerous is Chinoike Jigoku, whose name translates to “blood hell pond”.

It’s one of several hot springs, known as onsen, that you can take in on the city’s “Jigoku Meguri” tour, collectively known as the Beppu Hells. They’re found on the southern island of Kyushu in Japan, and are a collection of acidic geothermal ponds.

Advertisement

Chinoike Jigoku is too hot for spa treatments, but you can dip your feet in the waters where it’s cooler. The peculiar hot spring gets its rich color from sediments that are packed full of iron and magnesium oxide. This is why its aesthetic is quite so hellish, but Chinoike Jigoku also has a violent past.

According to Atlas Obscura, Chinoike Jigoku was once used for punishment, as people were tortured and boiled to death in its waters. Now the site is dedicated to healing, with treatments available onsite that get their natural products from the volcanic region’s environment.

beppu onsen
They’re too hot for bathing, but there are some spots where you can dip your feet.
Image credit: Yobab / Shutterstock.com


As for why the blood hell pond is so hot, it links back millions of years to the formation of the Beppu-Shimabara graben that runs across the middle of Kyushu, Japan, from Beppu Bay in the east to the Shimabara Peninsula in the west. To this day it’s home to multiple active volcanoes, and as such there are volcanic, geothermal, and seismic forces at play creating a dramatic terrain. Beppu alone is home to 2,300 hot springs, but not all of them are as hot as Chinoike Jigoku.

You might think such a hot, hellish, and acidic environment would be too inhospitable for life, but a study that set out to investigate the microbial population of Chinoike Jigoku found evidence of several acidophilic microorganisms, including an unknown species of archaea. 

Advertisement

Pools like the blood hell pond represent an exciting opportunity for scientists in search of extremophiles that could further our understanding of how microorganisms tolerate extreme environments. Lying in the “Ring of Fire”, Japan’s volcanic reputation means it provides many opportunities for investigation, yielding insights that could have various applications in an area of science known as biohydrometallurgy that explores how chemical agents can leach or dissolve metals.

Chinoike Jigoku might make for a hellish bath time, but it's bubbling over as a hotpot of academic intrigue.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • environment,

  • red,

  • geothermal,

  • pool,

  • hot spring

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

The Imaginary (But Also Real) Line That Divides Species In Asia And AustraliaWallace Line
natureplanet earth

The Imaginary (But Also Real) Line That Divides Species In Asia And Australia

clockMay 12 2023
share37
Can You Smell When The Rain Is Coming?A woman in a bad hats holds her hands in front of her as she enjoys the rain.
natureenvironment

Can You Smell When The Rain Is Coming?

clockMay 12 2023
share6
How Sunday’s Science-Based Approach Makes Lawn Care EasyPerson outside spraying from a yellow bag labelled 'Sunday'.
Sponsored
natureplants

How Sunday’s Science-Based Approach Makes Lawn Care Easy

clockMay 12 2023