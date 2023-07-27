Bright Yellow Daffodils Are Super Easy To Grow In Your Garden

Famous as the first sign of spring, their association with Wales, and the surprising toxicity held within their charming exterior, daffodils are a common sight in gardens and parks in the spring. These delightful flowers come in all shapes and sizes and are remarkably easy to grow.

According to Kew Gardens, there are 36 species of daffodil but more than 26,000 cultivated varieties. Most varieties have yellow or white petals that surround a trumpet in the center of the flower. They have long green stalks which can be any height from 5 to 80 centimeters (1.9 to 31.4 inches) tall. They can also be divided into 13 groups and may be referred to in this way in catalogs or garden centers, according to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Growing daffodils is an extremely straightforward process that even the least green-fingered gardener can achieve. Daffodil bulbs are widely available and can be planted in September, ready for flowering the following spring. When purchasing bulbs, check for any signs of mold, choose the largest and squeeze them gently to make sure they are firm to the touch.

Daffodils are versatile and will grow well in most soil types. Before planting you can remove weeds and add fertilizer to the area if you wish to. Daffodils are also pretty shade tolerant, but avoid planting them in very dark areas for the best results. To plant them, bulbs should be set into the soil at either two or three times the depth of the height of the bulb. For instance if the bulb is 5 centimeters long, (1.9 inches), the hole in which the bulb is planted should be between 10 and 15 centimeters (3.9-5.9 inches) deep.

The green tips of the leaves are the first sign of the plant growing. CC BY-SA 3.0) Image credit: Dvortygirl via Wikimedia Commons



Once planted the bulbs can be left alone; green stalks should begin to emerge in the warmer weather and bulbs can be very successful, flowering continuously year on year. After flowering, the remaining stalks and leaves can be cut at the base after around a six-week period to ensure the nutrients have gone back into the bulb.

Varieties with different flowering times can be planted together as bulbs to ensure you have a long flowering period in the spring.