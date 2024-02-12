Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Blueberries Do Not Contain Blue Pigment, So Why Do We See Them As Blue?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Blueberries Do Not Contain Blue Pigment, So Why Do We See Them As Blue?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

Blueberries Do Not Contain Blue Pigment, So Why Do We See Them As Blue?

Nearly half the name is lying to you.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Holly Large
share79Shares
Blueberries in tiny fruit baskets.

Blueberries, looking blue.

Image credit: pilipphoto/Shutterstock.com

Sit down and brace yourself, for we have disturbing news. Blueberries – the fruits that dedicate 36-44 percent of their name to telling you they are blue – don't actually contain any blue pigment.

"Blueberries are observably blue; however, the pigments found in blueberries are not," as a team from the University of Bristol put it in a new study. "The color variation of blueberries does not predominantly depend on pigmentation. The anthocyanins, contained in high concentrations in these fruits, generally have dark red scattering profiles."

Advertisement

Simply put, you would not be able to extract that nice blue color through normal methods.

"The blue of blueberries can’t be ‘extracted’ by squishing – because it isn’t located in the pigmented juice that can be squeezed from the fruit," Rox Middleton, research fellow at Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences, explained in a statement. "That was why we knew that there must be something strange about the colour."

Taking a closer look, the team found that the answer lay in the thin layer of wax that coats blueberries. Removing this layer – just two microns thick – and then recrystallizing it, they found it was made of miniature structures that scatter blue and UV light. Rather than appearing blue because of blue pigments within the fruit, it appears blue (and blue/UV to birds) because of the way light interacts with the randomly arranged crystal structures of the wax, according to the researchers. 

Two layers of blue wax
The wax, removed from the blueberries.
Image credit: Rox Middleton


Most plants have a wax covering, but its prominent role in the coloration of blue fruit was unknown until now. The team hopes to find easier methods of recreating the coating.

Advertisement

“It was really interesting to find that there was an unknown coloration mechanism right under our noses, on popular fruits that we grow and eat all the time," Middleton added.

“It was even more exciting to be able to reproduce that colour by harvesting the wax to make a new blue coating that no-one’s seen before. Building all that functionality of this natural wax into artificially engineered materials is the dream."

The study is published in Science Advances.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • plants,

  • blueberries,

  • blue,

  • colors,

  • ultraviolet,

  • fruits

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Why You Shouldn't Open Your Windows During A TornadoA tornado hitting a house.
natureNature

Why You Shouldn't Open Your Windows During A Tornado

clock4 hours ago
share42
Polar Bear Clinging To A Small Iceberg For A Snooze Scoops Photography Prizepolar bear sea ice
natureanimals

Polar Bear Clinging To A Small Iceberg For A Snooze Scoops Photography Prize

clock5 hours ago
share910
Meet The World-Record "Paradoxical Frog" And Its Incredibly Large BabiesSmall green and yellow frog in water surrounded by green leaves of different sizes.
natureanimals

Meet The World-Record "Paradoxical Frog" And Its Incredibly Large Babies

clock5 hours ago
share19