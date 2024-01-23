Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Big Pharma Has Increased Hundreds Of Drug Prices In 2024 So Far

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
clockPUBLISHED

Big Pharma Has Increased Hundreds Of Drug Prices In 2024 So Far

In a historic move, CEOs could be subpoenaed by the Senate Health Committee to explain drug price rises in the US.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Francesca Benson

comments1Comment
share89Shares
Macro Shot of Pink Pills During Production and Packing Process on Modern Pharmaceutical Factory. Medical Drug Manufacturing.

The five largest US pharmaceutical companies reported combined earnings of $81.9 billion in 2022.

Image credit: IM Imagery/Shutterstock.com

Pharmaceutical companies raised the list prices of hundreds and hundreds of drugs in January 2024. While that figure is down from previous years, the recent price hikes have caught the attention of the US Senate Health Committee, which wants to hear testimonies from big pharma CEOs about why Americans pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.

To herald in the new year, drugmakers often jack up their prices on January 1 – and 2024 was no different. On January 1, 453 branded drugs increased in cost, according to data analysis by drug price transparency NGO 46brooklyn Research.

Advertisement

That’s similar to January 1, 2023, which saw 452 brand-name drugs up in price – but it’s significantly down from 2022 and 2021, which saw 540 and 602 drug price increases respectively. 

More followed the New Year’s Day price hike. According to further analysis for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) by 46brooklyn Research, 775 brand-name drugs underwent raised list prices during the first half of January 2024. 

The drug companies reportedly raised the prices by a median of 4.5 percent, which is higher than the rate of inflation.

Some of the most prominent price rises involved the asthma medication Xolair and the Shingles vaccine Shingrix, which saw price increases of over 7.5 percent, as per the WSJ analysis. Cancer-treating medications – such as Verzenio, Ibrance, and Pomalyst – also saw surges in price over 5 percent. 

Advertisement

Ozempic, a diabetes treatment that has become an in-vogue weight-loss drug, has also risen in price by 3.5 percent. That means a month’s supply reportedly now costs $970. 

Bear in mind that drug prices and pharmaceutical markets are deeply complex beasts, especially in the US due to private healthcare. Rises in drug list prices don’t necessarily mean people will be paying more at the pharmacy counter or through their health insurance plans. Likewise, a price hike doesn’t always mean that a drugmaker will be profiting more. 

As 46brooklyn Research explains: “Tracking drug prices is an exercise fraught with complication due to the fact that pricing is more of a range of experiences (see price discrimination) rather than something that is a consistent, transparent, shared experience among purchasers. And even with something as surface level as tracking list prices, there are many ways to view and contextualize what’s happening from an overall system impact perspective.”

Advertisement

There were also some notable decreases in drug prices this January. At least 24 products became cheaper in January which 46brooklyn Research described as “nearly unprecedented.”

The subject of drug prices has recently caught the attention of Senate health committee chair Bernie Sanders. 

On January 25, the Senate Health Committee intended to hold a hearing called: “Why Does the United States Pay, By Far, The Highest Prices In The World For Prescription Drugs?”. As reported by STAT News, Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato, Merck CEO Robert Davis, and Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Chris Boerner were asked to testify about why consumers in the US pay higher prices for drugs compared with other countries. 

However, it didn’t go ahead because the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck declined the invite. The Bristol Myers Squibb CEO then ducked out of the hearing on the grounds he would only participate if at least one other pharma CEO was present. 

Advertisement

Bernie is now set to hold a committee vote on whether to issue the two subpoenas to the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck, forcing them to testify, according to STAT. If that goes ahead, it will be the first time the health committee has issued a subpoena in more than 40 years. 

“The American people have a right to know why it is that they pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs while the pharmaceutical industry in the US makes hundreds of billions in profits and pays their CEOs tens of millions of dollars in compensation,” Chairman Sanders said in a statement published November 2023. 

"A life-saving drug is not effective if the patient who needs that drug cannot afford it," he added.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • big pharma,

  • drugs,

  • healthcare costs,

  • Bernie Sanders,

  • pharmaceutical companies,

  • Senate committee

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

What Are Those Patterns You See When You Close Your Eyes?An artist depiction of phosphenes.
healthHealth and Medicine

What Are Those Patterns You See When You Close Your Eyes?

clock2 hours ago
share1
What Is Disease X? And Why Are People Talking About It?A scanning electron microscope image showing SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.
healthhealth

What Is Disease X? And Why Are People Talking About It?

clock2 hours ago
share17
World-First Experiment Running Human Blood Through Pig Liver Could Be Vital "Bridge To Transplant"3D rendered image of human liver in purple with major blood vessels shown and highlighted in yellow, background shows torso of someone in scrubs and stethoscope holding their hands out
healthmedicine

World-First Experiment Running Human Blood Through Pig Liver Could Be Vital "Bridge To Transplant"

clock6 hours ago
share30