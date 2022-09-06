Bad Day? Watch Some Animals Giving Interviews To A Tiny Microphone

The Internet can be a pretty negative space sometimes but every now and then a person rises above the negativity to deliver nuggets of joy that can make the digital space all that more bearable. Want to know how we’ve been distracting ourselves from the news of late? With animals being interviewed with a tiny mic.

The three-part series comes from visionary Maya Higa, a YouTuber and falconer who has since used her platform to establish a non-profit sanctuary called Alveus. The sanctuary comes with a difference, aiming to educate people all around the world about conservation and wildlife issues through Twitch, an online space more commonly associated with gaming.

The Alveus Sanctuary is just one spot in which Higa's taken to a unique interviewing technique, "speaking" to animals with the aid of a tiny microphone.

While it could be argued that the subtitles on Higa’s videos are an estimation rather than a literal translation, talking to animals isn’t a concept limited to fiction. In fact, scientists are already trying to talk to whales among other species.

