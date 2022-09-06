Advertisement

Natureanimals

Bad Day? Watch Some Animals Giving Interviews To A Tiny Microphone

Finally some vox pops worth listening to.

author

Rachael Funnell

Social Editor and Staff Writer

clockSep 6 2022, 10:35 UTC
A small chinchilla being handed a tiny microphone. The chinchilla looks unsure it should be speaking to the press
Why does it look like it's about to issue an apology statement? Image credit: ATTILA Barsan/Yellow Cat /Shutterstock.com, edited by IFLScience

The Internet can be a pretty negative space sometimes but every now and then a person rises above the negativity to deliver nuggets of joy that can make the digital space all that more bearable. Want to know how we’ve been distracting ourselves from the news of late? With animals being interviewed with a tiny mic.

The three-part series comes from visionary Maya Higa, a YouTuber and falconer who has since used her platform to establish a non-profit sanctuary called Alveus. The sanctuary comes with a difference, aiming to educate people all around the world about conservation and wildlife issues through Twitch, an online space more commonly associated with gaming.

Advertisement

The Alveus Sanctuary is just one spot in which Higa's taken to a unique interviewing technique, "speaking" to animals with the aid of a tiny microphone.

While it could be argued that the subtitles on Higa’s videos are an estimation rather than a literal translation, talking to animals isn’t a concept limited to fiction. In fact, scientists are already trying to talk to whales among other species.

Curious as to how? And, beyond our own entertainment, why it’s worth trying to talk to animals at all? Sign up to our newsletter and you can read all about it in issue 3 of CURIOUS – IFLScience’s new e-magazine.

Natureanimals

  • animals,

  • weird and wonderful

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Rachael Funnell

Social Editor and Staff Writer

Rachael is a science writer and social editor for IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

Rainbow Ice Caves Are Gorgeous But Deadly, Warns National Park ServiceLight from outside produces a colorful celling within an ice cave on the Skyline Trail in Mount Rainier National Park, Washington State, USA.
planet earth

Rainbow Ice Caves Are Gorgeous But Deadly, Warns National Park Service

clockSep 6 2022
Earliest Known Mammal Is Shrew That Burrowed Beneath Oldest Dinosaurs 225 Million Years AgoBrasilodon quadrangularis
animals

Earliest Known Mammal Is Shrew That Burrowed Beneath Oldest Dinosaurs 225 Million Years Ago

clockSep 6 2022
Axolotls Can Regenerate Their Brains – These Adorable Salamanders Are Helping Unlock The Mysteries Of Brain Evolution And Regenerationaxolotl brain regeneration
animals

Axolotls Can Regenerate Their Brains – These Adorable Salamanders Are Helping Unlock The Mysteries Of Brain Evolution And Regeneration

clockSep 6 2022