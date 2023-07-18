Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Australian Space Agency Investigating Huge Metal Object That Washed Up On Beach

Some people have jumped to the conclusion it is part of the missing aircraft MH370, but it’s much more likely a rocket engine.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

clockPublished
share36Shares
The now not-so-mysterious object washed up north of Perth, suspected of being the engine from the third stage of an Indian rocket launch

The now not-so-mysterious object washed up north of Perth, suspected of being the engine from the third stage of an Indian rocket launch.

Image Credit: Australian Space Agency

A large unidentified metal object has been stranded on a beach at Green Head, Western Australia, sparking theories on social media about what it might be. The Australian Space Agency (ASA) is investigating as it is most likely space debris from part of a rocket and initially advised those close to the site 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Perth to steer clear as it couldn’t rule out the possibility it might be dangerous. The state’s fire department has since declared the object safe, but police are now guarding it to prevent damage that might hinder identification.

The object has a dome atop a cylinder around 2 meters (6.5 feet) in diameter and almost as high. The object’s arrival came shortly after much of Australia was treated to the sight of the Indian Space Research Agency’s Chandrayaan3 Moon mission looking rather comet-like as it flew over, leading to immediate speculation of a connection. The barnacles on the object suggest it has been in the sea longer so can’t have been a product of that particular launch. However, rocket stages from previous launches would have landed in the Indian Ocean, and the possibility this comes from one of them is the leading contender

Advertisement

Less plausible ideas tossed up with more confidence than knowledge include a piece of the missing MH370 aircraft and part of an oil drilling rig. 

boook svg

Related Stories

The Important Reason Why Two Menstrual Cups Just Took A Trip On A Rocketarrow
The Weird Reason Buzz Aldrin Wears Three Watches On His Armsarrow
How A Wormhole Can Become A Time Machinearrow

Although widely described as metal, those who have moved it say it is light enough it may be mostly made of carbon fiber.

"We're pretty sure based on the shape and the size, it is an upper-stage engine from an Indian rocket that's used for a lot of different missions," European Space Agency engineer Andrea Boyd told Australia’s ABC.

Advertisement

India’s space program has ramped up in recent years, so it might be expected this had only been in the ocean a year or two, but Boyd is thinking much further back, suggesting it could be as much as 20 years old. "But at the same time,” Boyd added, “when it gets thrown around the ocean it does tend to look older than it would normally." 

It's standard for engines from the first three stages to fall off, and for launches from India that usually means landing in the Indian Ocean. In the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans the currents on the south-eastern margin flow north because of the Coriolis force, which would sweep any debris away from Australia. However, the situation in the Indian Ocean is much more complex, and an object that got caught in the Leeuwin Current could easily end up running aground in Western Australia.

Dr Alice Gorman of Flinders University told The Guardian the third stage of the polar satellite launch vehicle rocket was most likely. “It’s surprising because it’s such a large fragment,” she said. “And it makes you wonder what was going on at the time.”

Under the UN’s Outer Space Treaty, the organization doing the launching is responsible for any space junk. However, like so much of international law, this rule suffers from the lack of anyone with the power to enforce it. When downed satellites or rocket parts do serious damage compensation is usually a fraction of the clean-up cost. Fortunately, such incidents have so far been rare, and it is more common for finders to want to keep the item as a memento.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • mystery,

  • Space junk,

  • rocket debris

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Important Reason Why Two Menstrual Cups Just Took A Trip On A Rocketorange and purple menstrual cups on pink background
spaceSpace and Physics

The Important Reason Why Two Menstrual Cups Just Took A Trip On A Rocket

clockJul 18 2023
share2
The Weird Reason Buzz Aldrin Wears Three Watches On His ArmsBuzz Aldrin.
spaceSpace and Physics

The Weird Reason Buzz Aldrin Wears Three Watches On His Arms

clockJul 18 2023
share71
How A Wormhole Can Become A Time MachineIllustration of an astronaut looking into a wormhole at the top of stairs, suspended in the stars
spacephysics

How A Wormhole Can Become A Time Machine

clockJul 17 2023
comments3
share110