Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

India May Be About To Become The Fourth Nation To Land On The Moon

If everything goes well, it will land on the Moon at the end of August.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
share200Shares
The rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 taking off.

The launch of the mission on July 14.

Image Credit: DOS/ISRO

After a successful launch on Friday, July 14, India is on its way to achieving its goal of becoming the fourth nation ever to land on the Moon and explore its surface, setting down near the lunar South Pole towards the end of August.

This is the third mission to the Moon for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Chandrayaan 3, which includes a lander and rover, is expected to land on the Moon between August 23 and 24. If the landing is successful it will be an incredible achievement. India will become the fourth country to successfully carry out a controlled landing on our natural satellite and the first mission to reach this unexplored but exciting region.

Advertisement

The lunar South Pole is a cold region temperature-wise, as the inside of many of its craters never see sunlight. Although you could argue that it's also so hot right now, as many missions are planning to go there, including returning humans to the Moon with Artemis III. Evidence has shown that water ice is found in those permanently shadowed regions inside craters, ice that could be used by future astronauts for long-term exploration missions.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission is set to demonstrate end-to-end capabilities to both soft-land and rover over the surface of the Moon. India’s first lunar mission was a resounding success, conducting important observations from orbit and even executing a successful impact of a probe on the surface (again on the South Pole). Chandrayaan 2 was unfortunately not as lucky, and the Vikram rover had problems with its software and speed on descent leading to a crash landing. Still, its orbiter is doing amazing science around the Moon, including snapping some of the highest-resolution images of the surface yet.

To avoid a repeat of the same fate, the ISRO team working on this mission has improved the soft-landing capabilities. This ranges from software controlling the retrorockets to having more flexibility when it comes to the landing area. For Chandrayaan 3, the possible area of touchdown is 40 times larger.

The lander and rover have an extensive suite of instruments to study the mineral composition of the surface of the Moon at the South Pole as well as to measure moonquakes. The mission is high stakes; navigating the southern polar region with a rover will not be easy. Availability of sunlight at those latitudes is limited, the terrain is difficult and temperatures can get very low, needing power to keep the instruments heated. The challenges however are worth the reward of being the first to explore a region that is expected to be pivotal to the future exploration of the Moon.

Advertisement

It's not just the lander and rover that will be doing science, though. The Propulsion system that will take the mission to just 100 kilometers (61 miles) from the surface of the Moon is equipped with instruments to actually study the Earth from lunar orbit.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • moon,

  • Indian Space Research Organisation,

  • lunar south pole,

  • Chandrayaan-3

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

How A Wormhole Can Become A Time MachineIllustration of an astronaut looking into a wormhole at the top of stairs, suspended in the stars
spacephysics

How A Wormhole Can Become A Time Machine

clockJul 17 2023
comments1
share1
The Unsettling Explanation Of The Dark Forest Hypothesis: Why Aliens Haven't Made ContactThe Dark Forest Hypothesis
spaceSpace and Physics

The Unsettling Explanation Of The Dark Forest Hypothesis: Why Aliens Haven't Made Contact

clockJul 16 2023
comments12
share120
Failed Star Cooler Than An Electric Stove Caught Emitting Radio WavesThis artist's concept shows an auroral display on a brown dwarf. If you could see an aurora on a brown dwarf, it would be a million times brighter than an aurora on Earth
spaceAstronomy

Failed Star Cooler Than An Electric Stove Caught Emitting Radio Waves

clockJul 14 2023
share110