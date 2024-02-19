Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Astronomers Narrow Down Where "Planet Nine" Could Be Hiding

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Astronomers Narrow Down Where "Planet Nine" Could Be Hiding

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Astronomers Narrow Down Where "Planet Nine" Could Be Hiding

If it exists, we're honing in on it.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Katy Evans
An artist's impression of Planet Nine.

An artist's impression of Planet Nine. The ellipse around the Sun shows Neptune's orbit.

Image credit: Tomruen/Nagualdesign/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Astronomers have looked back at potential places where the elusive, hypothetical Planet Nine could be hiding, if it exists at all, once again narrowing down where to look.

Looking for planets in orbit around other stars is a relatively easy task, in comparison to hunting for Planet Nine, also known as Planet X. Essentially, when a planet goes past a star we are observing, we see a dip in light. Thousands of exoplanets have been discovered in recent years around other stars using this transit method.

Advertisement

From our perspective, only Venus and Mercury transit our host star, making this method useless for finding planets (and other objects) in our own Solar System, and these two were visible to the naked eye anyway. Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars were also found using the "looking up and seeing a bright object" method. 

Uranus was found similarly in 1781 by astronomer William Herschel, after he noticed a bright object had moved compared to other stars in the survey, and took a closer look. But Neptune was discovered by astronomer and mathematician Urbain Le Verrier in 1846 after he noticed there was a difference between the observed orbit of Uranus and the way Newtonian physics predicted its orbit to be. Le Verrier proposed that the difference could be explained by another planet beyond Uranus, and made predictions as to the orbit of this previously unknown body. Looking in that location, German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle found the planet Neptune.

The reason why people are looking for a mysterious ninth planet at all is because in 2015 two astronomers from Caltech presented evidence that six objects past the orbit of Neptune were bunched together in a way that suggested they were being "herded" by something with a large gravitational pull. Now, the same team has narrowed down where they believe the object – which they say is two to four times the radius of Earth – is. Still, it remains elusive, with suggestions that it could even be just a statistical anomaly and selection bias on behalf of the astronomers from Caltech.

In a new pre-print paper submitted to The Astronomical Journal, the team has used data from the Pan-STARRS1 survey to eliminate 78 percent of the potential places that had been identified by previous research as places to look for the hypothetical planet. While this may sound disappointing – finding a new planet would be great news to all but the most diehard of Pluto fans – it does mean they have narrowed down where to look, if there is a planet to be found.

Advertisement


Areas of particular interest include near the galactic plane, some of which will be covered by the upcoming Vera Rubin Observatory survey. Nevertheless, the team looked at reasons why the planet has not yet been found.

"An obvious possibility, of course, is that Planet Nine does not exist," the team wrote in their paper. "Such an explanation would require new explanations for multiple phenomena observed in the outer Solar System. Until such explanations are available, we continue to regard Planet Nine as the most likely hypothesis."

Another option is that Planet Nine is further out and more massive than previously thought, making it more difficult to spot. For now, the team believes that such a planet best explains the orbits of observed objects in the outer Solar System.

"The cluster of the directions of the orbits is the best known, but there is also the large perihelion distances of many objects, the existence of highly inclined and even retrograde objects, and the high abundance of very eccentric orbits which cross inside the orbit of Neptune," lead author Dr Micheal Brown told Universe Today. "None of these should happen in the Solar System, but all are easily explainable as an effect of Planet Nine.”

Advertisement

The study is available on the pre-print server arXiv.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • solar system,

  • planets,

  • planet x,

  • oort cloud,

  • Planet Nine,

  • Planet 9

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Has Really Been To SpaceGreen Laser Lightsaber
spaceAstronomy

Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Has Really Been To Space

clock2 days ago
share45
What’s Going On With Voyager 1? NASA’s Interstellar Spacecraft's Future Looks UncertainAn illustration of Voyager 1 traveling through interstellar space, or the space between stars. The Voyager spacecraft sits against a stunning blue hazed background peppered with thousands of white dots representing distant stars. Voyager's white high-gain antenna dish is facing upward toward the stars. Other antenna and instruments our outlined around the dish, fading into the vastness of space.
EXCLUSIVE
spaceSpace and Physics

What’s Going On With Voyager 1? NASA’s Interstellar Spacecraft's Future Looks Uncertain

clock2 days ago
comments3
share84
The Sun Is A Star. But Is Every Star A Sun?Stars are diverse, as this photo shows. Some get called suns, others not, but in such a mix where should we draw the line.
spaceAstronomy

The Sun Is A Star. But Is Every Star A Sun?

clock2 days ago
comments3
share130