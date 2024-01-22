Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Rare 75-Minute Warning Issued Before Asteroid Hit Earth's Atmosphere Above Germany

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Rare 75-Minute Warning Issued Before Asteroid Hit Earth's Atmosphere Above Germany

It’s only the eighth time an asteroid hitting the atmosphere has been successfully predicted, but this one was over a much more populated area.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Katy Evans

share150Shares
Composite image of the meteor 2024BX1 taken from Liberec, Czech Republic. The image was only possible because the photographer was alerted beforehand.

Composite image of the meteor 2024BX1 taken from Liberec, Czech Republic. The image was only possible because the photographer was alerted beforehand.

Image courtesy of Martin Masek

The hunt is on to find meteorites from an object that hit the Earth’s atmosphere 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Berlin over the weekend. Although bits of rock would be most prized, scientists are also keen to collect as many photographs of the descent of the meteor 2024BX1 as possible.

Central Europeans awake at the right time were given warning of the arrival of a 1-meter (3-foot) wide asteroid in the early hours of Sunday morning. This probably represents the most populated area for an anticipated impact by a space rock yet, although the timing meant only night owls saw it.

Advertisement

Until recently, meteors came entirely out of the blue (or the black, depending on the time of day/night). However, increasing observations of the skies mean we sometimes spot small asteroids shortly before they hit the atmosphere, creating the opportunity to issue alerts. One such case achieved meme-worthy status when the incoming object was described as being the size of half a giraffe.

However, that space rock went down off the coast of Iceland, leaving no chance of finding debris and a very small pool of potential observers. It’s inevitable that with most of the planet covered by oceans and much of the rest barely populated desert even when we predict an object’s arrival few will get to witness it.

 A subsequent smaller asteroid burned up over the English Channel last year, ensuring no one was directly beneath it, but thrilling photographers from the heavily populated coasts.

The 2024BX1 meteor was seen from eastern Germany, Poland, and Czechia. Had it been a few hours earlier it might have been seen by millions. Instead, it arrived at 1:32 am local time – not the best time to attract crowds, particularly with overnight temperatures well below zero.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, some people were onto it.

Like last year’s event, the prediction came from prolific minor planet hunter Krisztián Sárneczky, who noticed the flicker in his images.

Advertisement

Sárneczky’s alert, shared to a wider audience by the International Meteor Organization and NASA Asteroid Watch gave a 75-minute warning for those who were awake and online. The IMO even provided anyone too far away to view the event themselves with links to webcams, some of which turned out to be pointed appropriately.

Research into these events always benefits from more data, and anyone who saw, or better still recorded, the meteor, is invited to report it here

Space rocks usually need to be bigger than this for pieces to survive the atmosphere and reach the ground. However, there has been speculation online that the steep angle of entry and low velocity relative to Earth might have enabled pieces to survive. If so, hunters probably have until the next snowfall to maximize their chances.

Advertisement

If any pieces are found, it would be the second fresh asteroid discovery of the year. On December 29, almost a hundred people across four American states reported seeing a fireball. Their assistance, along with CCTV recordings and the AllSky7 video network allowed meteorite hunters to pinpoint the location near the California/Arizona border. On New Year’s Day, three fragments weighing 450 grams (16 ounces) were collected from the Arizona desert.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Meteor,

  • Astronomy,

  • fireball,

  • predicted asteroid impact,

  • 2024BX1 ,

  • Meteorite hunting

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Dark Forest Hypothesis On Why We Haven't Met Aliens Has Humans TerrifiedA dark forest at night.
spaceSpace and Physics

The Dark Forest Hypothesis On Why We Haven't Met Aliens Has Humans Terrified

clock1 hour ago
NASA Just Shot A Laser At India’s Moon LanderAn image of the lunar surface in a digitally drawn sqaure you can see a white halo of soil and inside very tiny, vikram
spaceSpace and Physics

NASA Just Shot A Laser At India’s Moon Lander

clock2 hours ago
share3
Comet Wild 2's Surprisingly Varied Dust Reveals Our Solar System's Early HistoryImages of Comet Wild 2 by the Stardust mission
spaceAstronomy

Comet Wild 2's Surprisingly Varied Dust Reveals Our Solar System's Early History

clock2 days ago
share83