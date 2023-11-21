Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Ancient Crocodile Relatives Reveal Surprisingly Diverse And Complex Evolutionary Past"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Ancient Crocodile Relatives Reveal Surprisingly Diverse And Complex Evolutionary Past

“Living crocodiles are really a pale shadow of the diversity that they and their relatives had in the past.”

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Large crocodile with its mouth open.

Little did ancient crocs know their descendants would one day become the inspiration for the most iconic of shoes.

Image credit: Volodymyr Burdiak/Shutterstock.com

Crocodiles have been around for millions of years, and whilst they’re often thought of as being relatively unchanged since their origin, two new studies have revealed that they in fact have a rich and diverse evolutionary history.

Origin story

In one of the studies, researchers were able to trace back the origin of Crocodylomorpha – the wider group of crocodilians and their now-extinct relatives – to around 145 million years ago in Europe. After that, somewhere in North America, the group split further into those that could tolerate saltwater and those that couldn’t – crocodiles and alligatorids, respectively. 

Advertisement

"It looks like the ability to cross saltwater bodies has allowed crocodiles to become much more widely dispersed than alligators: crocodiles are found all over the world, including in tropical oceans, whereas alligators are confined to freshwater and unable to reach some areas,” explained Professor Paul Barrett, a palaeontologist at the Natural History Museum in London who worked on both papers, in a statement.

They grow up so fast

The second paper examined how quickly ancient crocodilians may have grown. Compared to the slow-moving, slow-growing image we have of modern crocodiles, it turns out their ancient relatives were the opposite. Researchers uncovered this from fossilized bone structures indicating high-growth rates, suggesting they grew fast and moved fast.

boook svg

Related Stories

Weird Sea Creatures Hold Medicine's Future, But We Risk Wiping Them Outarrow
Earth’s Axis May Be Shifting – And The Culprit Probably Isn’t What You’d Expectarrow
Earth's Global Temperature Surpasses Critical 2°C Mark, Setting A New Recordarrow

Of course, modern crocodiles still get speedy when there’s prey involved, but otherwise, they seem far more partial to slow living. Why did that switch happen?

small, crocodile-like creature with long legs
Terrestrisuchus, a strictly land-living ancestor of modern crocodiles, is thought to have been a fast runner.
Image credit: © N. Tamura via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED)


“The first question was: is the slowdown in growth because of the crocodiles’ aquatic habits, or does it predate this?” said Barrett. “And secondly, at what point in the evolution of crocodiles do they switch off their ancestrally high metabolism and re-evolve what looks like a reversion to a more primitive slow-growing condition?”

Advertisement

Fossil evidence identified a small, active, and land-living ancient relative that grew at a speed similar to living crocodilians, which potentially rules out the aquatic theory. The researchers suggest that slow growth may instead have evolved as the result of living in a resource-poor environment, although that’s still up for debate.

An image makeover?

Regardless, this research may change the oft-thought image of crocodiles as lethargic creatures unchanged by time. “Crocodiles and their relatives were really experimenting with lots of different ways of life,” said Barrett. According to the palaeontologist, some ancient members of Crocodylomorpha were meat-eaters like their descendants, but preyed on dinosaurs, whilst others were strictly herbivores – veggie crocodiles, who’d have thought?

Simosuchus, an ancient vegetarian relative of the modern crocodile, is brought back to "life" in this clip.

“They’re doing a surprising number of things. This is in great contrast to what we know about living crocodiles, which are all predators limited to living in the tropics with semi-aquatic or amphibious lifestyles.”

Advertisement

“Living crocodiles are really a pale shadow of the diversity that they and their relatives had in the past.”

The studies are published in Royal Society Open Science and Current Biology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • animals,

  • alligators,

  • crocodiles,

  • Palaeontology,

  • crocodilians

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Weird Sea Creatures Hold Medicine's Future, But We Risk Wiping Them OutColorful red finger sponge and brown tube sponges on Belize reef
natureanimals

Weird Sea Creatures Hold Medicine's Future, But We Risk Wiping Them Out

clock1 hour ago
Earth’s Axis May Be Shifting – And The Culprit Probably Isn’t What You’d Expectgroundwater depletion from irrigation shifting Earth's axis
natureplanet earth

Earth’s Axis May Be Shifting – And The Culprit Probably Isn’t What You’d Expect

clock1 hour ago
Earth's Global Temperature Surpasses Critical 2°C Mark, Setting A New RecordSilloute of a woman Infront of hot weather with sun flare due to climate change
natureclimate

Earth's Global Temperature Surpasses Critical 2°C Mark, Setting A New Record

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share1.3k