Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

An Asteroid 5 Giraffes Wide Will Fly Near Earth This Week

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

An Asteroid 5 Giraffes Wide Will Fly Near Earth This Week

2024 BJ will be at about 90 percent of the Moon-Earth distance on Saturday.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Laura Simmons

comments3Comments
share880Shares
3d render of an Asteroid that flies close to the earth orbit.

The Apollo asteroid was discovered last Thursday.

Image credit: Aleksandra Sova/Shutterstock.com

A small rock called 2024 BJ will fly past Earth and the Moon in just a few days. It was discovered only last week, on January 17, and will approach our planet on Saturday, January 27. The object is estimated to be 25 meters (82 feet) across and is a near-earth object. It won’t get anywhere close to us this week – at least, relatively speaking.

While the flyby is close in cosmic terms, 2024 BJ is flying 353,000 kilometers (220,000 miles) away. That’s 92 percent of the average distance between the Earth and the Moon. The object will first approach the Moon (although even further away than our planet) at around 2 pm UTC and then reach its close passage to Earth about three and a half hours later. A video livestream is being organized by our friends at The Virtual Telescope Project.

Advertisement

2024 BJ is among the 158 new space rocks discovered since the beginning of the year, and one of the 119 Apollo types. These are objects that cross the orbit of the Earth at their closest point to the Sun but whose orbit goes much further out. In fact, 2024 BJ gets slightly closer to the Sun than our planet does, but then extends well beyond the orbit of Mars.

Humans are getting better at discovering potentially hazardous asteroids in advance and before they get too close, although sometimes the warnings come just minutes before. Just this weekend, a meteor was predicted to hit the atmosphere over Germany, only the eighth time this type of prediction has happened.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • asteroids,

  • Astronomy,

  • space rock,

  • near earth objects,

  • Apollo asteroids

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

People Are Asking Why Do We Feel Acceleration, But Not Constant Speed?A plane flying through the air.
spaceSpace and Physics

People Are Asking Why Do We Feel Acceleration, But Not Constant Speed?

clock3 hours ago
share29
Nearest Young Earth-Sized Planet Is Half Lava And Metal As Hell3D render of a rocky planet that is half lava
spaceAstronomy

Nearest Young Earth-Sized Planet Is Half Lava And Metal As Hell

clock6 hours ago
share37
Notorious And Puzzling Radio Signal Traced Back To A Truly Unusual PlaceA NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of the host galaxy of an exceptionally powerful fast radio burst, FRB 20220610A. Hubble’s sensitivity and sharpness reveals a compact group of multiple galaxies that may be in the process of merging.
spaceAstronomy

Notorious And Puzzling Radio Signal Traced Back To A Truly Unusual Place

clock7 hours ago