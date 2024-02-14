Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

An Ancient Human Story About The Seven Sisters May Have Survived From 100000 BCE

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

An Ancient Human Story About The Seven Sisters May Have Survived From 100000 BCE

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

An Ancient Human Story About The Seven Sisters May Have Survived From 100000 BCE

If these astronomers are correct, it could be the oldest story on Earth.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Laura Simmons
comments1Comment
share170Shares
The Seven Sisters star cluster

The Pleaides star cluster, aka the Seven Sisters. So why are there only six?

Image credit: NASA, ESA, AURA/Caltech, Palomar Observatory

In the northern hemisphere from October to March, you can look up and see the Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters. The star cluster is in the constellation of Taurus, and made up of over 1,000 stars, but the brightest of the stars are hot blue luminous stars which formed around 100 million years ago.

These stars, like so many others, have myths attached to them by ancient cultures around the world. An intriguing aspect to this is how similar the stories are, and why the stories all mention seven sisters, when it is six stars that appear bright to the naked eye.

Advertisement

"In Greek mythology, the Seven Sisters are named after the Pleiades, who were the daughters of Atlas and Pleione. Their father, Atlas, was forced to hold up the sky, and was therefore unable to protect his daughters. But to save them from being raped by Orion the hunter, Zeus transformed them into stars," a team that looked into the mystery wrote in a chapter of the 2021 book Advancing Cultural Astronomy.

Indigenous Australian versions of the tale, meanwhile, tell similar stories of a hunter or young man who try and chase the female Pleiades.

"The similarity between the Aboriginal and Greek stories of the Pleiades and Orion includes three specific elements: both identify the Pleiades as a group of young girls, both identify Orion as male, and both say that Orion is attempting to have sex with the girls in the Pleiades."

Advertisement

The similarity between the two myths is intriguing, as there was almost no contact between European and indigenous Australian cultures from when their common ancestors left Africa around 100000 BCE until 1788 when the British invaded. Similar myths explaining that there are seven sisters but one is missing are found in African, Asian, Indonesian, and Native American cultures.

The team looked for an explanation as to why the myth involved a seventh bright star, visible to the naked eye. Running simulations they found that 100,000 years ago, a seventh star – Pleione – would have been visible, but it is now too close to Atlas and so they look like a single star to the naked eye. 

"When the Australians and Europeans were last together, in 100,000 [BCE], the Pleiades would have appeared as seven stars," the team wrote in their paper. "Given that both cultures refer to them as 'Seven Sisters', and that their stories about them are so similar, the evidence seems to support the hypothesis that the 'Seven Sisters' story predates the departure of the Australians and Europeans from Africa in 100,000 [BCE]."

There is other evidence for Indigenous Australian myths dating back a long, long time. One such myth told passed down by the Gunditjmara people of southern Australia involved a giant that bent down and turned into a mountain, before spewing molten rock from his mouth. This was of course thought to be telling the story of a volcanic eruption. In 2020, a team of researchers dated the lava produced by the volcano thought to be the inspiration behind it, and found that it erupted 37,000 years ago.

Advertisement

Unfortunately with both myths, we will likely never know for sure, but the evidence is intriguing nonetheless.

"Is it possible the stories of the Seven Sisters and Orion are so old our ancestors were telling these stories to each other around campfires in Africa, 100,000 years ago?" the team behind the Seven Sisters research concluded in a piece in The Conversation. "Could this be the oldest story in the world?"

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • myths,

  • seven sisters,

  • pleiades,

  • Indigenous Australians,

  • legends,

  • Greek mythology,

  • Ancient stories

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Heisenberg Microscope Achieved At Room Temperature For The First TimeConceptual art of the operating device, consisting of a nanopillar-loaded drum sandwiched by two periodically segmented mirrors, allowing the laser light to strongly interact with the drum quantum mechanically at room temperature.
spacephysics

Heisenberg Microscope Achieved At Room Temperature For The First Time

clock38 minutes ago
Einstein's Major Discoveries Could Be Combined To Make A "Gravitational Laser"Colorful illustration of light curves and parabolas.
spaceAstronomy

Einstein's Major Discoveries Could Be Combined To Make A "Gravitational Laser"

clock1 hour ago
“Dracula's Chivito” Is This Year's Best Name For A Newly Found Astronomical ObjectThis star hidden by a side-on protoplanetary disk has been named Dracula's Chivito after "fangs" that can't be seen in this photo.
spaceAstronomy

“Dracula's Chivito” Is This Year's Best Name For A Newly Found Astronomical Object

clock6 hours ago
share66