Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

AI Just Cleared A Big Hurdle On The Road To Nuclear Fusion Energy

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

AI Just Cleared A Big Hurdle On The Road To Nuclear Fusion Energy

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

AI Just Cleared A Big Hurdle On The Road To Nuclear Fusion Energy

We've had Nazi AIs, art thief AIs, and gobbledegook AIs. Welcome to the other end of the bell curve.

author

Dr. Katie Spalding

author

Dr. Katie Spalding

Freelance Writer

Katie has a PhD in maths, specializing in the intersection of dynamical systems and number theory.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

comments1Comment
share130Shares
Illustration of a red sphere (left) and a blue sphere (right) colliding, a flash of white light and particles emerging from their collision

Smash the right atoms together hard enough and you can power the Sun.

Image Credit: kotoffei/Shutterstock.com

Futurists of the past used to imagine that breakthroughs in technology and science could create a utopian world fueled by boundless clean energy. Now, an artificial intelligence model from researchers at Princeton may have proven them right. Or at least, it’s gotten us a step closer. 

Fusion – the nuclear reaction in which two or more atomic nuclei combine and form new nuclei and subatomic particles – has long been the dream as an energy source: it’s non-polluting, safe, and virtually limitless, producing nearly four million times as much energy by mass as burning fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there’s a problem. Fusion is really, really hard to do: it requires the kinds of temperatures and pressures that are found in the hearts of stars. Since we can’t really get those exact conditions in a lab on Earth, the relatively few examples of human-created fusion have relied on a workaround: normal terrestrial pressure, and temperatures more than ten times that of the Sun’s core.

At those temperatures, the fuel needed for the reaction can’t exist in a solid or liquid state, and it’s not even in there as a gas – it’s plasma. Therein lies another problem: this state of matter is so energetic and superheated that it’s easy for the fuel to “tear” – to lose stability and escape the magnetic fields keeping it within the reactor – thus putting an end to any fusion within milliseconds.

It’s precisely this problem that the Princeton team claims to have solved. 


“Previous studies have generally focused on either suppressing or mitigating the effects of these tearing instabilities after they occur in the plasma,” explained first author of the new paper Jaemin Seo, now an assistant professor of physics at Chung-Ang University in South Korea, in a statement. “But our approach allows us to predict and avoid those instabilities before they ever appear.”

Advertisement

Their answer: an artificial intelligence (AI) trained on previous experiments at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility in San Diego. 

“By learning from past experiments, rather than incorporating information from physics-based models, the AI could develop a final control policy that supported a stable, high-powered plasma regime in real time, at a real reactor,” said research leader Egemen Kolemen, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment and research physicist at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).

Like any AI model, it doesn’t really understand what it’s doing on a deep level – but it doesn’t need to. The team fed the program data about real-time plasma characteristics from previous experiments and set it the challenge of predicting – and, crucially, avoiding – tearing instabilities.

“We don’t teach the reinforcement learning model all of the complex physics of a fusion reaction,” explained Azarakhsh Jalalvand, a research scholar in Kolemen’s lab and coauthor of the paper. “We tell it what the goal is – to maintain a high-powered reaction – what to avoid – a tearing mode instability – and the knobs it can turn to achieve those outcomes. Over time, it learns the optimal pathway for achieving the goal of high power while avoiding the punishment of an instability.”

Advertisement

After myriad simulations, which were able to be tweaked and refined by human observers, the team tried the AI out for real at the D-III D facility. The model proved itself capable of predicting tearing instabilities up to 300 milliseconds in advance – not much to a human, but plenty of time for the AI to act, changing parameters such as the shape of the plasma or the strength of the beams inputting power to the reaction in order to keep the plasma stable.

So is unlimited clean energy just around the corner? Not quite. Plasma instability is far from the only problem with fusion – and tearing is only one type of possible plasma instability. 

But what the paper does show, the team says, is a pretty good proof of concept: “We have strong evidence that the controller works quite well at DIII-D, but we need more data to show that it can work in a number of different situations,” Seo said. “We want to work toward something more universal.”

The paper is published in the journal Nature.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • fusion,

  • nuclear energy,

  • plasma,

  • physics,

  • AI,

  • tokamak,

  • nuclear physics

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Uranus Gets First New Moon In 20 Years While Neptune Gets Two MoreThe two planets are are very light shade of blue
spaceAstronomy

Uranus Gets First New Moon In 20 Years While Neptune Gets Two More

clock47 minutes ago
Scientists Take Smallest Measurement Of Gravity Ever In Quantum QuestArtist's impression of a particle under the influence of quantum gravity
spacephysics

Scientists Take Smallest Measurement Of Gravity Ever In Quantum Quest

clock2 hours ago
share15
Drug Produced In Space By California-Based Startup Has Safely Landed Back On EarthA photo with a fish-eye lens showing the view of an abject returning to Earth from space. The image is of blue sky and clouds surrounding it.
spaceSpace and Physics

Drug Produced In Space By California-Based Startup Has Safely Landed Back On Earth

clockYesterday
comments1
share77