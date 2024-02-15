Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

A New Form Of Magnetism Could Make For More Powerful Memory Devices

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

A New Form Of Magnetism Could Make For More Powerful Memory Devices

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

A New Form Of Magnetism Could Make For More Powerful Memory Devices

You could say it has put fundamental physics in a spin.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Laura Simmons
share65Shares
Red arrows represent electron spin orientations in a portion of the YbMgGaO4 crystal structure, where antiferromagnetic interactions between groups of magnetic moments cause neighboring spins to align anti-parallel to one another.

There's one more way for magnetic moments of atoms within solid objects to behave than we previously realized. 

Image credit: ORNL/Jill Hemman via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

There are three types of magnetism, not two, new research reveals, and the new one could be much in demand.

To the first users of compasses, magnets must have seemed a form of magic. Just when we started to think we had got a grasp on the traditional form, known as ferromagnetism, a new one, antiferromagnetism, was discovered. Now it seems our descriptions of that too are inadequate with the proof of a third type, altermagnetism. When asked, “Magnets, how do they work?” scientists have not been lying, but their answers have been incomplete.

Advertisement

Magnetism, when not caused by large-scale electric currents or changing fields, is an outcome of electron spins. Spin here does not literally mean electrons are rotating like planets, but refers to subatomic behavior given the same name. Orbiting electrons have magnetic moments caused by their spins, but these are usually arranged randomly. With unimaginably vast numbers of electrons in even a small item, everything cancels out, or gets so close that it doesn’t matter.

However, in rare cases magnetic moments align sufficiently to produce a large-scale magnetic field. This is only possible in a few elements, most famously iron, but when it happens it allows the familiar attraction of the lodestone to the (magnetic) north pole or the magnet to the fridge.

Antiferromagnets, discovered in 1933, usually require low temperatures and involve patterns where atoms have magnetic spins opposite to their neighbors. Without an external magnetic field antiferromagnets behave like any other material. When exposed to one, however, the atoms’ magnetic moments align in the opposite direction to their neighbors, instead of either randomly, or in a common direction like ferromagnets. This doesn’t lead to a net contribution to the field from the material, but it can lead to sharp changes in conductivity under varying circumstances, which can have applications.

If materials can march in step to magnetic fields’ commands, reject them by alternating direction or ignore them entirely, what else does that leave?

Advertisement

Surprisingly altermagnets provide an answer. On first sight altermagnets appear to be just another form of antiferromagnets. Their internal spins also take the opposite direction to neighbors, giving no net effect. The patterns repeat through rotational symmetry rather than translational symmetry, which means that instead of neighboring atoms canceling each other they create a spin polarization that can lead to alternating bands.

The resulting properties can provide a middle ground between the two previously known type of magnets, and may prove very useful for making magnetic memory recorders far more powerful than those that exist. 

This would occur through what is known as spintronics – using electrons’ spin states, as well as their charges, to carry information. Spintronics have been worked on, and sometimes hyped, for years, using ferromagnets. However, the bulk magnetism that ferromagnets provide makes it hard to scale up spintronic devices, since the bulk magnetic field interferes with its own components spin, and those of any neighbors. Antiferromagnets avoid this, but their lack of spin-dependent effects prevents some of the behavior being sought. 

Theories proposing altermagnets led physicists to wonder if they might represent spintronics’ Goldilocks zone, and to seek confirmation they do exist.

Advertisement

Now that confirmation has been found, some are excited enough to use a different M word. “That’s the magic about altermagnets,” Professor Tomáš Jungwirth of the Czech Academy of Sciences said in a statement. “Something that people believed was impossible until recent theoretical predictions is in fact possible.”

In 2019 Jungwirth helped identify a class of magnetic materials that didn’t fit the existing categories, carrying internal electric currents without an external magnetic field. Three years later he was part of a team that revealed more than 200 candidates for altermagnetism across diverse classes of materials. Nevertheless, there is a large gap from suspicion to proof, and at the time confirmation of altermagnetism was lacking.

However, after bathing crystals of manganese telluride, previously considered an antiferromagnet, in X-rays, Jungwirth and coauthors have announced it consists of electronic bands with alternating spin states, the key characteristic of an altermagnet. 

Technically, the X-rays revealed that manganese telluride displays "Lifted Kramers Spin Degeneracy" by the magnetic order. Despite sounding like the levitation ritual of a pseudo-Medieval cult, this is actually a heavily studied characteristic of ferromagnets that was anticipated in altermagnets, but does not occur in antiferromagnets. 

Comparison of ferromagnetism, antiferromagnetism and altermagnetism and when each's nature was explained. The difference between translational and rotational symmetry might seem abstract, but it produces a fundamental difference between antiferromagnetism and altermagnetism
Comparison of ferromagnetism, antiferromagnetism, and altermagnetism, and when each's nature was explained. The difference between translational and rotational symmetry might seem abstract, but it produces a fundamental difference between antiferromagnetism and altermagnetism.
Image Credit: Libor Šmejkal


Beyond advancing our understanding of magnetism and the potential applications it could yield, Jungwirth and colleagues think their work could provide new insights into superconductivity

"Altermagnetism is actually not something hugely complicated. It is something entirely fundamental that was in front of our eyes for decades without noticing it,” says Jungwirth. “And it is not something that exists only in a few obscure materials. It exists in many crystals that people simply had in their drawers. In that sense, now that we have brought it to light, many people around the world will be able to work on it, giving the potential for a broad impact.”

The study is published open access in Nature.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • Superconductivity,

  • physics,

  • spintronics,

  • ferromagnetism,

  • antiferromagnetism,

  • altermagnetism,

  • manganese telluride

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Solar System's Icy Moons Are Likely Not Hosts To Life, Finds NASATitan, captured by Cassini.
spaceSpace and Physics

Solar System's Icy Moons Are Likely Not Hosts To Life, Finds NASA

clock26 minutes ago
Perseverance’s Laser To Zap Martian Rocks Is Facing A Mechanical MalfunctionA set of images captured in June and July 2022 by the rover’s Mastcam-Z camera system shows NASA’s SHERLOC mounted on the end of the arm over a rocky outcrop.
spaceSpace and Physics

Perseverance’s Laser To Zap Martian Rocks Is Facing A Mechanical Malfunction

clock1 hour ago
share15
Space Surgery Milestone Reached As Doctors On Earth First To Operate Robot On ISSsurgical robot above bed in operating room with bright light
spaceSpace and Physics

Space Surgery Milestone Reached As Doctors On Earth First To Operate Robot On ISS

clock3 hours ago
share75