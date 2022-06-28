Advertisement

Natureenvironment

68 Percent Of Earthquakes In West Texas Linked To Oil And Gas Production, Study Finds

Smashing rocks below the surface to bits can have a detrimental effect on their stability – who knew?

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockJun 28 2022, 16:30 UTC
Fracking
Fracking is certainly a contentious issue. Image Credit: seeshooteatrepeat/Shutterstock.com

A recent rise in the number of earthquakes experienced in Texas over the last decade are likely due to oil and gas production, including the highly contentious fracking, suggests a new study. Tracking all of the earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 and above from 2017 to 2020, the study found almost 70 percent of them were directly linked to activity in oil and gas, whether it be direct hydraulic fracturing, or dumping the wastewater into geological formations. 

Advertisement

The research, which was published in Seismological Research Letters, should act help production companies to reduce their impact on the environment and seismological activity, according to the researchers. 

“This paper shows that we now know a lot about how oil and gas activities and seismic activity are connected,” said co-author Alexandros Savvaidis in a statement

“The modeling techniques could help oil and gas producers and regulators identify potential risks and adjust production and disposal activity to decrease them.” 

Hydraulic fracturing is the process of extracting natural gas and oil from often deep pockets under the Earth’s surface by pumping fluids down wells, which causes fractures in the rock formations adjacent to them. The pressure then forces the fluid – now called formation water – back up and sand or another incompressible material is pushed into the cracks to keep them open. Doing so increases the yield of resources the company can get out of wells. 

Advertisement

Hydraulic fracturing is a sore subject across the US and the rest of the world, for relatively good reason. Fracking, as it’s known by many, uses vast amounts of energy and leaks gas into the environment, alongside producing toxic chemicals in the formation water, which is tough to get rid of. 

In this study, researchers scanned around 5,000 earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 or above in the Delaware Basin, West Texas, looking for correlations between fracking, formation water disposal, or other factors. 

Of these earthquakes, 43 percent were linked to injection of formation water into shallow sedimentary formations; 12 percent were linked to injection into formations below fracking depth; and a further 13 percent were directly linked to fracturing rock using hydraulic fluids. Combined, the overall process accounts for 68 percent of all earthquakes in the region. 

Advertisement

One particular earthquake in Mentone, Texas in 2020 (magnitude 5.0) occurred in a region known for injection of formation water into deep rock pockets. 

Now, the researchers hope it can inform companies on best practice, to reduce seismological activity. 

“Although there is still much to learn and more work to be done, especially when it comes to mitigating and forecasting, our knowledge of the linkage between water disposal, hydraulic fracturing and earthquakes continues to improve,” said Scott Tinker, the director of the UT Bureau of Economic Geology and a governor-appointed member of the TexNet Advisory Committee, in a statement.  

Advertisement

“This knowledge helps academics, regulators and industry work together to mitigate and minimize risk. It is the type of coordination needed when it comes to many types of industrial operations. I am pleased to see Texas leading.” 

Natureenvironment

  • environment,

  • fossil fuels,

  • Earthquakes,

  • fracking

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

"Biblical" Swarms Of Cannibalistic Mormon Crickets Cause Havoc In OregonMormon crickets.
creepy crawlies

"Biblical" Swarms Of Cannibalistic Mormon Crickets Cause Havoc In Oregon

clockJun 28 2022
"Jumping Genes" Are Present In Both Octopus And Human Brains, And May Have A Surprising FunctionOctopus
animals

"Jumping Genes" Are Present In Both Octopus And Human Brains, And May Have A Surprising Function

clockJun 28 2022
Rewilding – The Fine Art Of Doing NothingA beaver munches on a branch
environment

Rewilding – The Fine Art Of Doing Nothing

clockJun 28 2022