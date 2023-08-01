Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"505-Million-Year-Old Jellyfish With 90 Tentacles Is Oldest Swimming Jelly In Fossil Record"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

505-Million-Year-Old Jellyfish With 90 Tentacles Is Oldest Swimming Jelly In Fossil Record

You've got to read this. It's a no brainer.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

comments1Comment
share7Shares
Paleoart of a small pink jellyfish swimming in a group in a green sea

Artist's impression of what Burgessomedusa phasmiformis might have looked like 500 million years ago.

Image Credit: Reconstruction by Christian McCall. © Christian McCall

Jellyfish might be famous for all the wrong reasons: stinging you on holiday and wafting through the ocean resembling a fried egg with no need for a brain or an anus. However, these funky creatures have been floating through Earth’s seas for a long long time and represent one of the earliest branches of diverse animals.

With their squishy bodies, long tentacles, and being around 95 percent water, jellyfish are not typically preserved well in the fossil record and researchers have questions about how certain features and adaptations within different jellyfish groups have evolved. Now, a new fossil called Burgessomedusa phasmiformis is the oldest example of a free-swimming medusa in the fossil record and it has 90 tentacles to boot.

Advertisement

“Although jellyfish and their relatives are thought to be one of the earliest animal groups to have evolved, they have been remarkably hard to pin down in the Cambrian fossil record. This discovery leaves no doubt they were swimming about at that time,” said co-author Joe Moysiuk, a PhD candidate in Ecology & Evolutionary Biology at the University of Toronto, in a statement.

At the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), over 170 body fossils from the Cambrian Burgess Shale, Canada, were studied. The new jellyfish is thought to have been around 20 centimeters (8 inches) tall and possessed 90 short, finger-like tentacles. The specimens were mostly found in the 1980s and 1990s. The presence of tentacles in the species suggests that this was a free-swimming predatory jellyfish that could have taken on sizable prey. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Why The Atomic Bomb Threat Had Americans Painting Their Houses White In 1954arrow
Look At This Little Swell Shark Baby Glowing Under Ultraviolet Lightarrow
World's Largest Shark Has Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas In Gruesome Videoarrow

“Finding such incredibly delicate animals preserved in rock layers on top of these mountains is such a wonderous discovery. Burgessomedusa adds to the complexity of Cambrian foodwebs, and like Anomalocaris which lived in the same environment, these jellyfish were efficient swimming predators,” said co-author, Dr Jean-Bernard Caron, ROM’s Richard Ivey Curator of Invertebrate Palaeontology. “This adds yet another remarkable lineage of animals that the Burgess Shale has preserved chronicling the evolution of life on Earth.”

Burgessomedusa phasmiformis jellyfish specimens
Burgessomedusa phasmiformis jellyfish and the top arthropod predator Anomalocaris canadensis.
Image Credit: Photo by Desmond Collins. © Royal Ontario Museum


The team think that this old jellyfish shows that complex life cycles in this group of jellys likely evolved during the Cambrian explosion

Jellyfish life cycles are remarkably complex with a polyp stage that makes aging and classifying different species quite tricky. Ancient species of Cnidarians, which include the jellyfish, would have been either stalked (attached at one end) or free-swimming. Finding a 500-million-year-old free-swimming jellyfish with a typical bell-shaped body helps scientists establish when this lifestyle might have evolved. 

The paper is published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • fossils,

  • jellyfish,

  • extinct,

  • Marine biology,

  • Palaeontology

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Why The Atomic Bomb Threat Had Americans Painting Their Houses White In 1954white paint cold war
natureenvironment

Why The Atomic Bomb Threat Had Americans Painting Their Houses White In 1954

clock12 hours ago
share210
Look At This Little Swell Shark Baby Glowing Under Ultraviolet LightSwell shark glows under UV light
natureanimals

Look At This Little Swell Shark Baby Glowing Under Ultraviolet Light

clock15 hours ago
comments2
share170
World's Largest Shark Has Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas In Gruesome Videoorca whale shark liver
natureanimals

World's Largest Shark Has Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas In Gruesome Video

clockYesterday
comments4
share550